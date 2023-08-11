DR. WALLACE: I’m the mother of two excellent teen students. One will be entering her junior year of high school this fall and the other will be attending his freshman year of college.
We live in the middle of America in a small town, and sadly our community was rocked this summer by a fatal accident that claimed two local teens. The analysis of the accident revealed the use of alcohol by both the driver and the passenger, plus the vehicle was speeding before the crash.
I know my teens are aware of this danger and we’ve had many discussions about the topic already this summer. Is there anything more I can do to protect my teens other than to just lecture them all the time on this very critical topic? — A Very Concerned Mother, via email
A VERY CONCERNED MOTHER: Beyond your good start of communicating regularly with your teenagers about important topics, you should add two more ideas to your toolbox in my opinion.
First, I’d be sure to have a local law enforcement officer speak to your teens about what goes on when teens consume alcohol and drive recklessly. Hearing it directly from a professional who has witnessed the aftermath of many accidents will likely make a big impression and send a dire warning.
You can also have your teens meet with your family physician to fully understand what alcohol really does to a body and how deep and impactful its effects are, especially when consumed quickly.
The second tool would be to lay down your rules, expectations and the penalties for breaking them. Be certain that your teenagers know exactly what you expect and what price they will pay, even if a day or night of alcohol does not lead to an automobile accident or any other very negative outcome.
DR. WALLACE: One of my good friends made me laugh today! She told me that she wants to transfer to another high school in our district because she just found out her uncle will become a new teacher there this fall and she’ll be able to get an A grade in every one of his classes he teaches, no matter what!
She’s already not that good of a student, and her parents are always on her case about her low grades. Do you think there’s any possibility she may be serious about transferring to this other school? — I Don’t Think So, via email
I DON’T THINK SO: I agree with you. I think she’s just talking for effect, because it would be a nice fantasy of hers to get A grades in a couple of her classes.
Even if she moved, her uncle is likely to be a professional teacher who would not show nepotism toward her anyhow. Giving her a high grade for a subpar performance, if that’s what she turned in, would break his code of ethics as a teacher, something he would likely not want to jeopardize for any reason.
Perhaps during this upcoming school year, you can help your friend better organize her in-class note-taking and comprehension, plus her studying for quizzes and exams. Also encourage her to seek a counselor or tutor, who can help her become a better student by using as many tools and suggestions as she can to help her improve her performance in the classroom.