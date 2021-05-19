DR. WALLACE: My aunt passed away a month ago, and I didn't feel as much sadness as I expected. I didn't even feel the need to go to the small memorial service, so I didn't attend, since it was in the nearest large town, about 50 miles away.
I now kind of feel that there might be something with me since I didn't react as I expected to, that I should have cried more out of respect for her. She was indeed a nice lady, and she and I always got along just fine. I'd say I feel much more numb than sad. Is this wrong? Is there something wrong with me? — Numb Niece, via email
DR. WALLACE: Yesterday, I caught the neighbor boys (who are both under 12 years old) on my webcam shooting their BB gun at our two dogs in our backyard. These little rascals are always doing something untoward, and this time, I feel they've gone much too far with their bad behavior.
I called the police, but they said they couldn't do anything because our dogs weren't injured. I can't get our whole family to move to another city, since my dad has a good job here. I don't want to start a huge problem with my neighbors, but I don't want my dogs getting hit with pellets either. What's the best way to deal with this? — Howling Mad, via email
HOWLING MAD: Your neighbors' actions are unacceptable and should be confronted. You and your father should have a calm discussion with the boys' parents right away.
The parents know their sons own BB guns; they probably bought the guns in the first place. However, they might not be aware that the boys have aimed and shot at your dogs. Let them know, and hopefully, appropriate steps will be taken to end this behavior immediately.
