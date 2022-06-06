DR. WALLACE: I am 24 years old and recently spent money that I have been saving for a long time on a big trip to Cabo San Lucas with a group that included some of my closest friends. It was really fun, and all of us truly enjoyed the experience and opportunity to enjoy that magical place together. I will forever remember the many memories that we made there, but now I can’t help but feel depressed after coming home to what is now a nearly empty bank account. I literally have depleted over 80% of all of the savings I had built up over quite a long period of time.
I still have enough money to pay for my basic necessities and essentials, since I still have my regular job, but it’s going to take a really long time for me to save even half of the amount that I had saved up before this most recent trip. I don’t feel like I blew my money impulsively because my friends and I had been planning on taking a “dream vacation” to Cabo San Lucas for well over a year, but now I feel sad knowing that it will be a long time before I can even afford to go out to a restaurant anytime soon.
How can I stop feeling guilty about the money I spent when I guess I spent it exactly how I intended to? I feel I’m now back to being a poor, struggling college student on a shoestring budget. — Vacation then poverty, via email
VACATION THEN POVERTY: Well, I would not go so far as to say you are in poverty. For starters, you have rich, full memories of a fantastic vacation with some of your most treasured friends. Yes, you used up the bulk of your savings, but you got something valuable for it in return.
The first lesson I’d like to impart on you here is to remind you that money is simply a tool. It’s no doubt a very valuable tool, but a tool, nonetheless. And all good tools should be used properly and maintained well to ensure their maximum effectiveness when in use.
I also take it as a good sign for you that you are feeling sensitive to the depletion of your savings. This is actually a very good thing because it shows that you have innate fiscal awareness and feel responsible to keep your savings built up. So, don’t beat yourself up too much. I’d say your money was well spent, even if this recent trip took up the bulk of what you had saved. Now focus on thinking about ways you can earn a little more going forward along with spending a little less wherever possible in your daily life routine.
You might be able to add a few hours each week at your job, for example. You could also seek out a second job or a suitable “side hustle” if you have a hobby or interest in something that could be monetized without taking up too much of your time.
As far as the savings side goes, yes, you should cut back for a while on eating out, and on the occasions you do, be as frugal as possible. An example would be to drink water with a wedge of lemon instead of a soda or expensive drink when you do go out. Slowly but surely you can indeed build back up your savings, and perhaps with renewed enthusiasm you may see it rise quicker than you may think. I commend you on being both aware and motivated to keep an eye on your finances. This trait will serve you well throughout your life.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 15-year-old girl and I want to paint my room, but my mom won’t let me! The walls in my room are so drab that they make me feel depressed. I’m a good art student at school, so I know I can do a good job if mom will only let me do this.
What can I do to convince her to let me do this? I won’t do anything crazy. If I’m allowed, I will just pick out a better, happier color. I’ll also paint the molding and trim a slightly different color to give my room a professional, eye-pleasing look! — Art student, via email
ART STUDENT: Your letter did not mention why your mom is against this. If her concern is financial, then I suggest that you find a way to raise the necessary funds yourself to buy the paint and the brushes you’ll need.
You might be able to babysit or do some other clerical or research work for a local business — hopefully someone who your mother already knows. Ask Mom if you can do the painting if you pay for it yourself. Then politely ask her to become your ally in finding a job she is comfortable with having you do. Many companies allow some work to be done remotely these days, so there might be some research work that you could do at home.
I also have one further suggestion. Tell Mom that you’ll also be willing to paint any other room that she thinks needs freshening up. And by this, I mean just use the same existing colors (unless Mom prefers something else) such that all walls in your home will look fresher. It’s possible that mom might actually want to help you raise the extra money and work with you to complete the painting.