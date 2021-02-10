DR. WALLACE: I’m not a big guy for a 15-year-old, but over the years, I have learned to defend myself. When I get into situations where I feel threatened, I tend to fight my way out without asking questions first. Because of this, I’ve been in quite a few very raucous fights. I usually win them, so now I kind of enjoy getting into them.
I live with my mom and little sister, so I feel like I have to protect them since I’m the man of the house. My father is in prison and he’s not getting out anytime soon. Let’s just say he’s “doing life” and leave it at that.
My mom thinks I’m overly aggressive and doesn’t want me to get into fights anymore. In fact, she’s told me that one more fight is one too many. In your opinion, is there anything wrong with me defending myself? — Ready to Throw Down, via email
READY TO THROW DOWN: There’s nothing wrong with defending yourself but getting into many fights is not the answer.
Lots of teenage boys get into fights, so that in and of itself is not that unusual. However, I would say that it is indeed unusual to not learn how to get out of physical altercations by playing it cool and talking your way out of the situation.
I suggest you follow your mother’s advice and work on your “verbal game” more. Find a way to ease tensions and to laugh and get along with others more. Seeking to fight at the proverbial drop of a hat will only lead to the time you finally pick a fight with the wrong person. Trust me, neither you nor your mother wants to see that happen.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 15, and so is my best friend. I was so sad when she told me that her parents were getting divorced and that she had to move to another state far away from where we live.
She left long ago, and we’ve kept in touch for the past six months. Then, she told me that she would be moving back into our area!
We’ve followed each other on Facebook and Instagram, and I could see that she changed her look a bit. Her hair is now bright green, and she wears different clothes than I remember, but I still thought she acted the same.
Then she got back and we immediately set up a time to hang out. I was excited and thought we would pick up right where we left off before.
I got to see her in person the other day, and she isn’t the same at all! She’s changed a lot and I felt really uncomfortable about her smoking cigarettes and talking crudely about her experiences back East. Her language is now really rough and vulgar, and the things she wanted to talk about made me blush and then feel a bit sick, even. I think I should end the relationship, but I’m not sure how to do it. Do you have any suggestions? — Need to Unfriend Her, via email
NEED TO UNFRIEND HER: It’s your choice whether you want to be friends again or not. Since you now feel uncomfortable hanging out with her, then just don’t hang out with her anymore. Keep yourself busy and limit your social time for a while and she’ll likely latch onto others in the meantime.
It’s always best to stick to your values and the character traits you value. If you do need to be present when and where she is, seek to make sure that at least one other person can attend as well to provide a buffer between you two. This will help to keep some pressure off of you while at the same time allowing another friend of yours to see this girl’s new personality in action.
