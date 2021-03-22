DR. WALLACE: I don’t want to be a tattletale, so I won’t mention any names or my hometown, but my mother has been online shopping a lot the past year. I know many people have done this during the pandemic to get food or essential items delivered directly to their homes for safety reasons. But my mom’s situation goes well beyond this.
For example, she has purchased things that she’s never even used: There are packages that remain stacked in our den area, unopened.
What can I do to get her to see she has an online shopping issue and that she’s buying way too much stuff all the time? — Shopper’s Daughter, via email
SHOPPER’S DAUGHTER: Your mother is definitely not alone in this regard. In the first few months of the pandemic, Americans’ impulse shopping increased about 18%. If your credit card information is saved to your browser, it’s quite easy to make many gratuitous purchases.
Here’s an important factor you didn’t mention: What’s in those stacked-up packages? If they contain everyday items such as tissues, toilet paper or toothpaste, then there might not be much of an issue.
A second factor is your family’s finances. Even if the boxes contain trinkets or discretionary items, as long as her finances are not damaged, it is probably not much of an issue. Many people enjoy shopping as a hobby, and the COVID-19 situation has severely crimped the in-person shopping experience. Your mother may be doing the same amount of shopping and spending as she always has, just in a different way.
In any case, you can offer to help your mother open and sort some of the boxes by asking her if they contain anything you should put away. If you notice that they are discretionary purchases that are negatively impacting your family’s finances and ability to have food on the table, then that is an entirely different issue, indeed.
Then and only then, you may want to contact a trusted adult to speak to your mother. Short of that, be supportive and understand that a bit of online shopping may be one of the limited areas of enjoyment your mother has had during the pandemic.
DR WALLACE: I’m worried that I might get arthritis just like my grandma has. She has chronic pain from arthritis all over her body. Is there anything I can do or avoid doing to not get this disease? I’ve also seen some products on television that say they can relieve arthritis pain, such as copper bracelets and copper-infused support pads. Do these really work to reverse arthritis? — Worried Granddaughter, via email
WORRIED GRANDDAUGHTER: Many arthritic patients will try almost anything for relief, even unproven or unusual remedies. Sometimes a product may provide more of a psychological boost to the suffering person, rather than making true biological or physiological changes. Many say that copper bracelets fit into this category.
Some types of arthritis run in families, so you may be more likely to develop arthritis if your parents or siblings have the disorder. Your genes can make you more susceptible to environmental factors that may trigger arthritis.
The next time you visit your family general practice doctor, ask her or him to give you some facts about arthritis, copper bracelets and any other remedies or strategies that can be utilized to ease pain and promote better physical movement and comfort.
As for your grandmother, see if you can have one or both of your parents take her to a doctor to request the same advice as soon as possible.
