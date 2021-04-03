DR. WALLACE: My mom and I live together, and we get along great. A few months ago, I broke up with my boyfriend after two years of dating. I’ve dated other guys here and there, but I have not had a serious relationship since that previous one so far.
My problem is my ex-boyfriend and my mom still communicate! That’s right. They keep in touch! I think it’s totally weird, and it freaks me out quite a bit. I would never communicate with my mom’s ex-boyfriend, so I don’t understand why she is still friendly with my ex-boyfriend.
I’ve asked my mother to stop communicating with my ex, but she says she always thought we would get married someday and that she’s “keeping my options open just in case” by remaining friendly with him. I don’t care what my mother thinks. I find it embarrassing and meddlesome that she should be communicating with my ex-boyfriend. Mom often tells me I worry too much and that just being friendly with him is harmless. Do you agree with her? — Dumped Daughter, via email
DUMPED DAUGHTER: I agree with you on this one. It’s your social life, not hers, at stake here. You should always feel comfortable in your own home, and that obviously isn’t possible with your mom and your ex communicating and you remaining on the sidelines and out of the picture. You did not go into great detail about the depth of your mother’s relationship with your ex, but it may indeed border on inappropriate.
I cannot understand your mother’s purpose in staying in touch with your ex, unless there is something more to the story than you and I are aware of.
TEENS: Over half of teenagers admit they have a smartphone addiction problem. This problem started years ago, when cellphones first arrived on the scene, and with today’s high-tech smartphones, the epidemic has become full-blown for many.
Combine this addiction with inexperienced drivers of this age group behind the steering wheel, and the recipe for disaster is elevated. Most teens check their smartphones multiple times every hour. Young drivers feel a pressing need to respond right away to a text, and this can even be while they’re driving a moving motor vehicle.
Parents, are your teens addicted to their electronic devices? If your teen would rather spend time indoors on their computer or smartphone rather than going to visit friends, then there indeed could be a problem.
Many teenagers also fear their parents themselves suffer from smartphone addictions. And of course, internet addiction is becoming a public health threat to people of all ages and all walks of life.
All of us need to take a break from our phones regularly and never look at our phones when driving any type of moving vehicle. Summertime will be here soon, and it’s especially important for those navigating boats and other aquatic vehicles to take the exact same precautions.
