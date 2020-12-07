DR. WALLACE: I’m 17 years old, and last year, I switched from drinking cola products to drinking tea, especially cold ice tea. I thought I was being a more nutrition-conscious person by doing that, but my brother tells me that tea contains as much caffeine as colas do and that tea is really bad for my health.
Did I make a mistake by making this change? Should I just keep drinking colas? I think they taste so much better than tea does. — Curious Consumer
CURIOUS CONSUMER: Medical researchers have found that 8 ounces of black or green tea a day can strengthen our immune system, which is our first line of defense against the germs that we are exposed to daily. In this era of COVID-19, we all should strive to keep our immune systems as strong and healthy as possible.
Moderation is the key, in my opinion. Go ahead and reward yourself with a cola drink once in a while, but don’t make it a daily habit. Why? Regular colas are full of sugar, and diet colas have many chemicals in them to create an artificially sweet taste. And as for your brother’s warning, yes, both drinks have caffeine, but a reasonable amount of tea each day is absolutely not bad for your health.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a 15-year-old girl who now has to share a bedroom with my little brother, who is 11 years old. I’m very unhappy because he’s so noisy and gross! This is now happening because our aunt and uncle and their two kids had to move in with us due to COVID-19.
What can I do to make sharing my room a little less horrible? Maybe there is something I could be doing to make things a little easier to deal with for as long as this situation goes on. — Unhappy Big Sister, via email
UNHAPPY BIG SISTER:
Teach your younger brother that being neat and tidy is easier than being messy. Show your brother how to put away things and clean his portion of the room. To do this, you need to build in a reward system. Find out what makes your little brother tick. Once you know what he likes, find a way to reward him when he keeps up his end of the bargain. I would further suggest that you incorporate a parent into this plan as well. Perhaps your mother or father would talk to him.
