DR. WALLACE: My younger sister is always trying to insert herself into my dating life. She's 13 and I'm a guy who's a senior in high school. I'm 17 now and I'll turn 18 the week we graduate.
I also have two younger brothers, but they act normally. They don't pester me, bother me or try to butt in to any of my business when it comes to my dates.
But my sister always wants to ask me what my girlfriends are like and what makeup they wear. She also wants to know all about their clothes and shoes too. I personally don't even pay any attention to that stuff.
Worst of all, whenever I bring a date home, my sister will rush out of her room and run up to my date to introduce herself! She shakes hands and does a whole big introduction performance. I'm beyond embarrassed by these actions, but ironically, my dates often feel she's cute and they indulge her by talking to her about anything she wants to know. They'll tell her all about where they found their shoes, who cuts their hair and so on.
I just roll my eyes and cringe when this happens, and it happens a lot. How can I get my nosy little sister to calm down and leave us alone? — Frustrated Big Brother, via email
FRUSTRATED BIG BROTHER: I think you're making a mountain out of a molehill, to coin a phrase. Her actions are harmless and apparently your dates find her charming and they often take the time to indulge her and her questions, so good for them. The more one of your dates speaks nicely to your little sister, the more that date is showing you a positive piece of her character and personality.
I suggest you lighten up and just roll with this situation. This young girl has three brothers and no sisters, so it appears to me that she craves interaction and knowledge from older teen girls. When your dates are at your home, she pounces at the opportunity to garner a little of this type of harmless interaction. Remember she's your sibling and she means you no harm; rather, she's just doing what most 13-year-old girls do and that's both normal and fine.
DR. WALLACE: I have a twin sister who is 20 now and we'll both be 21 in May. We are not identical twins, but we are really close nonetheless.
We've both had active dating lives in our high school and college days, but lately I've truly been thrown for a loop with her new relationship. She and I attend the same college and we are roommates along with another girl who is a close friend of ours.
The reason for my concern is that this guy is 42! He owns a business that is of interest to her, and they met at a trade show about six months ago. She tells me a little about this guy, but she's hiding this relationship from our parents! She says that she knows our mom and dad will disapprove.
She claims that she will tell them in November when Thanksgiving rolls around as this will give her 10 months to see if this relationship keeps going well or if it fizzles out. Should I support her and say nothing until then? — Her Twin Sister, via email
HER TWIN SISTER: She's an adult and can see who she pleases socially. I'd stay clear of saying anything about her social life and honor her wishes.
You'll both be 21 soon enough and this milestone, plus a few more months of maturity may have her lean into or away from this relationship. I'd let it run its course and leave the explanation or lack thereof about her dating life up to her entirely.
If the roles were reversed, I'd guess that you would wish that your twin would honor your wishes at a time when both of you are adults living on your own.