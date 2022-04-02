DR. WALLACE: I’m a high school senior and since we’re getting close to summer, I want to get a part-time job right now. I could work one or two weekday nights and then also on the weekend, and this would help me to save some money for a road trip I’d like to take with two of my friends in August.
The problem is that my parents don’t want me to work until I graduate from high school. I’m a good student and my grades now are at the same high level they always have been. How can I convince my parents to let me work a bit? — Want to Work, via email
WANT TO WORK: The key for you is communication. I suggest you ask your parents to let you work only on the weekends at first, and during this time you should keep them fully up to speed on all of your classes and your workloads in those classes.
Involve your parents by showing them exactly where you stand in each class, and update them with each test, term paper, etc. At some point they will hopefully realize that you indeed have things well in control and at that point they will be more likely to allow you to begin working a night or two during the week.
The more your parents can see, the more likely they will be to provide you the flexibility you desire.
Also ask your parents to help you plan your saving budget as it may interest them to see you learning to cut your “financial chops” along the way as a bonus.
