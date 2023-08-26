DR. WALLACE: I was at a lake with my best friend and his parents along with several other families. In the late afternoon we were playing sports for over an hour and then we took a break.
Everyone was given a large ice cream cone, and I ate mine extremely fast since I was both tired and hungry. However, I experienced a “brain freeze” as I got an immediate throbbing headache for about 30 seconds that really hurt.
All of my friends laughed at me and thought it was funny, but the pain was real. What causes this to happen? I assume it would’ve been better for me to eat the ice cream more slowly, right? — That Sure Hurt, via email
THAT SURE HURT: Yes, I do suggest that you slow down a bit when consuming ice cream!
What you experienced was the constriction of your blood vessels between your mouth and your brain, which goes on for a short period of time before they then rapidly reopen. This causes pressure, which is commonly known as neuralgia, which is likely exactly what your “ice cream headache” was.
In the future, if this ever happens again, put your tongue up to the roof of your mouth immediately as it will help to warm that area, and the quicker it warms the less variation you’ll experience with the constriction of your blood vessels.
You may want to tell them both what caused your quick headache and what can help to relieve it faster if you or they ever experience it in the future.
DR. WALLACE: Is it safe to travel to foreign countries these days? I’ve got some friends that travel everywhere, and they come back with some great photos. But on the other hand, I have an aunt and uncle who visit our family home regularly, and all they do is talk about how dangerous the rest of the world is compared to the United States.
I’d like to start planning a trip to a foreign country next summer before I attend college, but I’m not sure if my parents will let me go. Do you have any suggestions on this topic? — Would Like to Travel, via email
WOULD LIKE TO TRAVEL: Perhaps consider traveling with a group, using a professional tour guide or an organized travel company. You can also check with the United States State Department about travel advisories in various foreign countries.
When you are eventually able to travel overseas, keep a low profile and do not flash your currency or valuables openly in public places. Just be prudent, have awareness of the places around you and keep yourself under control at all times. Do not take drugs of any kind or be involved in any underage drinking, since by doing so you could be severely or even permanently jeopardizing your personal freedom.
Stick with your group and do your sightseeing during daytime hours when possible. Study the location you’ll plan to visit well in advance and learn about its customs, cities and famous sites. If you act prudently and stay within the bounds of common sense, there should be no reason that you can’t enjoy a great vacation to a foreign land.