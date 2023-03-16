DR. WALLACE: I’m an only child and I don’t like it. My reason is not that I’m lonely or that I wish I had a few brothers or sisters to hang out with. No, my reason is that my parents both focus way, way too much on me. They are all over me like a bee on a hive! And what’s really strange is, I have never been in any real sort of trouble in my life, ever. I’m a self-starter who gets good grades and who is responsible and respectful of everyone.
If I had at least one or two siblings, my parents’ time would be split between watching each child, and I wouldn’t be under intense scrutiny 24 hours a day. It’s gotten so bad that Mom and Dad write out suggestions in descending order about what elective classes they feel I should take at my school! They monitor my movements by the minute and they run background checks on the entire family of any friends that I spend time with!
I feel like I’m naked with nowhere to hide! How can I get my parents to chill out at least a little bit, short of suggesting they adopt another child right now? — Under the Microscope, via email
UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Your situation does sound a bit intense. Perhaps you could speak with a counselor at your high school and explain your situation. He or she may have some practical suggestions that have been helpful in the past to others who also grew up as only children through their high school years.
I’ll also mention that having parents that care too much is a better situation than the opposite. I can’t tell you how many sad letters I’ve received over the years from teens who have told me that their parents literally did not care at all about what they did, who they hung out with and when and if they came home. Some even stated that they felt very happy to have such freedom at first, but inevitably, their stories ended with a variety of bad outcomes.
I know this does not directly help you with your situation, but I wanted to point it out to you so that you can at least have this concept in the back of your mind. Now, as to how I would recommend you proceed from here, I suggest a healthy dose of open and honest communication with your parents. Your letter did not mention your age, but as a high school student who can take elective classes, you are likely at least a junior or probably a senior.
Tell your parents that you highly value their concerns and guidance, but explain that it feels overbearing at times, especially given your current age. Think in advance of a few compromises that both your parents and you could likely live with, and propose that you implement them as a family for a period of two weeks to see how things go. And if you feel it might help, mention that I feel a few compromises on each end are in order here. On your end, you could keep in touch proactively via text in reasonable increments when you’re out, and on their end, they could trust you more, since you’ve earned that trust with both your past and current behavior.
DR. WALLACE: My dad takes paper, staples, paper clips, Scotch tape and other supplies from his work office in the downtown area of our city. My younger sister who is 14 thinks our dad is stealing these things!
But I know that my father works from home one or two days a week, and he worked from home during most of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. So, in my opinion, I think Dad is allowed to have these items, since he is using them for his work and he is not stealing. It’s not like he is reselling them or using them to run a fantasy sports league or anything like that.
Do you agree with me or with my sister on this matter? — I Trust My Dad, via email
I TRUST MY DAD: I’d say you are correct. The best way to put this issue to rest is to ask your father about it directly. He will explain what he does and how those items are helpful for him to complete his job.
Also, it would be good for your sister to hear dad’s explanation, since she feels he is stealing these items. It’s important for her to hear his direct explanation so that she will not continue to make assumptions about your father that are likely incorrect.