DR. WALLACE: I feel very insecure about wearing sleeveless outfits because I have a mole on my left shoulder that is big enough to be noticed. My mother says it's no big deal and that no one will even pay attention to it. But I feel it doesn't matter what my mom says, since I notice it if it is showing, and that bothers me. Is there a way I can get rid of it without my mom knowing about it? It's on my body, so I "own" it, but I sure would like to find a way to make it leave me forever. — Uncomfortable Mole Owner, via email
UNCOMFORTABLE MOLE OWNER: There are a few at-home remedies to remove moles. A cotton ball with iodine can sometimes kill the cells inside a mole.
If you're up for a medical visit and can shoulder the expense, you can see about having it removed by a doctor. Having a mole removed usually involves a pain-numbing injection followed by a "freezing off" of the mole in question. This type of procedure is usually quite safe and will leave only a small slightly scarred area.
Check with your family doctor to see what your options might be. If you're a minor, you will need parental approval to have this done. Once you turn 18, you will be able to make your own medical decisions.
My own family members have had moles removed quite successfully; the removal of moles is quite common these days.
DR. WALLACE: I've watched a show on cable TV about a family that has over 19 children. I'm one of two children in my family, and all of my close friends have at most two other siblings. I was just wondering why some families have so many children? Is there a practical reason for this, or is it a strange anomaly that some families have over a dozen kids? — Bewildered, via email
BEWILDERED: I agree with you that it is quite unusual for families to have double-digit children these days, and for the few families that do, many find their situation interesting enough to watch their exploits on television.
In the United States, the birth rate dropped 4% in 2020. In 2019, the United States had its lowest birth rate level in 35 years, and it appears the trend is continuing.
You're quite right that most families now have only a child or two. Even three children seems like a lot here in 2021. Back in the middle of the previous century (via a study from 1950), the average family had 4.7 children!
