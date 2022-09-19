DR. WALLACE: What should I do if a wasp stings me? I’m asking you this because there are two huge wasp nests in the woods just behind our family home. They are high up in the trees, but I do see the wasps flying around our backyard from time to time and they scare me quite a bit. One even buzzed right by my head last weekend.
I’m doing my best not to get stung by any wasps, but if it should happen to me one day, what do I need to do? — Worried About This, via email
WORRIED ABOUT THIS: First, you can reduce your risk by wearing a cap, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. The less skin you leave exposed, the lower your risk of getting stung. Also avoid wearing bright or pastel colors in your backyard as these attract wasps and bees. Go instead for dark, earth-tone colors or even white clothing.
If you are stung one day, remove any stingers right away. They have venom and it will be released for several seconds after it goes in. I’ve read some experts recommend scraping out the stinger with a credit card, so you might keep one (or an old hotel room key) in your pocket whenever you’re in the yard so that you’re prepared.
Wash the sting site right away with soap and water. Also apply hydrocortisone cream on the sting area to help relieve itching and swelling. Apply ice to the area for further relief in increments of 15 to 20 minutes every hour as needed. Wrap the ice in a towel to keep it from freezing your skin.
If you have a serious allergic reaction such as a deep body rash or problems breathing, you should seek immediate medical attention. Emergency personnel will likely provide injections of antihistamines, steroids and epinephrine.
Some of these treatments may be started at the scene or in an ambulance once it arrives. Individuals who experience serious allergic reactions often need to be observed for an extended period in the emergency department, or in severe cases they may be admitted to a hospital. Insect stings, particularly those from wasps and bees, can be quite dangerous to some of us. You are wise to notice the danger and to plan what steps you’ll take in case you need to.
DR. WALLACE: This summer I spent some time with a lot of different friends, including friends of friends that I had never met before.
Some of these new acquaintances were much more brash and bold than the circle of friends I’m used to hanging out with. Many of them openly bragged about stealing things from retail stores, and actually going into stores in a group to distract the workers so others could fill their jacket pockets with items. They all seemed to laugh about it and think it was no big deal.
I was pretty shocked to hear this, but I didn’t say much and mostly just listened. I’m 17 and I have never stolen anything ever in my life from a store. I have been known to take some of my things back from my little brother’s room on occasion, but he usually took them from me first.
Anyhow, I’m wondering why some teenagers these days feel it’s all right to openly steal things. I was raised to believe stealing is wrong. Maybe it’s not so bad anymore. — Pretty Shocked to Hear This, via email
PRETTY SHOCKED TO HEAR THIS: Of course, it’s always wrong to steal anything from any store or any other person.
It’s sad to hear that you came across some fellow teenagers who thought this practice was funny and in fact no big deal. In my book it is indeed a big deal, and this type of behavior will eventually catch up with them at some point in their lives if they persist in taking things that aren’t theirs.
Some states have recently enacted laws that make petty theft under $900 a light misdemeanor, or even something just like a traffic ticket. Several teens, especially those under 18, feel they may have immunity against facing tough consequences even if they’re caught. This of course does not make it right at all.
I encourage you to maintain your clean record of not stealing anything from any store or any person either. Engaging in bad behavior and making poor decisions like this often snowballs into further risk-taking, and eventually somewhere down the line consequences begin to arrive in one form or another. Steer clear of these individuals in the future.