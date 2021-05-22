DR. WALLACE: I was diagnosed with diabetes when I was 12 years old, which was 4 1/2 years ago. I actually have Type 1 diabetes, and I’ve been pretty worried about it ever since I learned that I have this condition. I like to do research on the internet, and there I learned that this condition affects millions of Americans. I have an autoimmune condition where my body begins to attack the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Insulin is what allows glucose into our body cells, which is turned into energy to help our bodies function. Now that I’m 16, I can honestly say that I know a lot about my body and what goes on because I’m curious and I study diabetes and the current treatments regularly.
My Type 1 diabetes was detected early, but it could’ve been fatal because the body ends up using whatever fat is stored as energy, and you can starve to death. I just want to make sure that anyone in my situation is diagnosed early so they don’t get really sick without knowing the potential dangers.
I have to check my blood sugar levels several times daily. And when I don’t produce enough insulin in my body, I have to inject or use the pump to make sure my blood sugar levels are correct. I understand that I will have to do this for the rest of my life, so I’ve already adapted my mentality to meet this challenge. I don’t wish my condition on any other teens, but for the unfortunate ones who do have similar issues, I hope they get diagnosed early on and can take the steps needed to keep themselves healthy. — Staying Strong, via email
STAYING STRONG: Thank you for your very inspirational letter. You’re a young man who is wise beyond his years. It’s great that you face your challenge head on, with so much personal strength.
It is extremely important that anyone of any age get diagnosed as soon as symptoms are experienced. The basic symptoms of Type 1 diabetes are frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, excessive hunger and thirst, and dramatic weight loss in a short period of time. If you have any of these symptoms, it’s very important that your family physician or a local medical professional diagnoses you. The good news is that treatments are always developing and advancing in the world of medicine, and with your particular affliction as well.
DR. WALLACE: I really enjoy eating spicy foods just like my father does. He can handle some really hot, spicy foods. We love Mexican food, Indian food, Thai food and so forth. The hotter the better. My mom does not eat anything spicy beyond mild salsa. If a salsa is labeled “medium,” she won’t touch it!
This has me wondering if there is a gene that my dad passed on to me because I enjoy eating such spicy foods, but my brothers and my mom just won’t touch them. — Spicy Sister, via email
SPICY SISTER: You were not born with a specific spicy-loving gene, nor did you inherit it from your father. It’s likely that after repeated exposure to spicy foods or condiments, you began to enjoy the taste.
For example, when you have really hot sauce, your body can react as if you’re in pain. This can cause your brain to briefly flood with endorphins, which can give you a measure of short-term happiness. This type of chemical reaction can boost some individuals’ mood and even lower depression in some cases, so please enjoy whatever types of food your stomach can tolerate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.