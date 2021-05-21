DR. WALLACE: I know I’m at an awkward age, and I feel it. I am a 13-year-old girl and was recently told by a boy my age that I am “ugly.” I don’t feel ugly, but I do feel unattractive sometimes.
I’ve tried to just forget about this incident, but I still think about it sometimes. I don’t like this feeling at all. This stupid boy said this to me and then just walked away, and I haven’t seen him around our neighborhood since. He doesn’t even know how much his words hurt me. — Not a Happy Experience, via email
NOT A HAPPY EXPERIENCE: What truly matters is how you feel about yourself. Boys your age are immature and will do and say many stupid things without a filter.
Be the best version of yourself you can be. All young ladies are beautiful in their own way, and you’re at the age where you’ll soon be growing into a young woman. Learn from this experience to be kind, compassionate, understanding and forgiving.
I suggest you start by forgiving this immature boy for being so rude and foolish. Keep smiling and stay positive. Socialize with other girls your age when you get the chance. I trust you’ll look back on this incident and be proud that you could both recognize his immaturity and understand that you are truly the judge of your own beauty — inside and out.
DR. WALLACE: I met a great guy who is 27 years old, and for the past few months, we’ve gotten along just great. However, I’m quite a bit younger than he is; I won’t turn 19 until August. I’m wondering if my friends are right when they tell me that our age difference is just too big.
One of the reasons I’m attracted to him is that he doesn’t have any baggage, such as children or an ex-wife. I think he’s a catch based on how well he’s treated me the entire time we’ve known each other. Is he too old for me? — Still a Teen, via email
STILL A TEEN: I only frown on relationships where children are dating adults, or where children have too large an age gap for a relationship to be considered healthy.
When both parties are adults, as is the case in your situation, the age difference becomes far less important. Age differences can be noted and considered by well-meaning friends and family members, but it’s truly up to adults to decide whom they wish to see and why.
