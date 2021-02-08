DR. WALLACE: My teenage daughter told me that elderly folks in nursing homes and assisted living centers were looking for pen pals to help them combat the loneliness brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a while since I have sent an actual handwritten letter or had a pen pal, but I have a little time to participate. It all seems so old-fashioned! But when I took a moment to think about it, it did make sense that a handwritten letter would work best, since many seniors don’t have computers and might not even have a cell phone to receive email on.
So, with all of this in mind, my daughter and I each wrote and sent letters to three assisted living facilities in three different counties in our home state, and we’ve already heard back from two new friends! They truly seemed so excited to receive our letters and it warmed our hearts when we read their kind and enthusiastic replies. My daughter literally cried a little when she read one of the letters, and she told me later that it was one of the best things she has done for someone during this whole trying, exasperating pandemic.
Dr. Wallace, I hope you will publish my letter. I encourage your readers of any age to do what we are doing, especially teenagers. We often hear the saying, “Respect your elders!” Well, my teen daughter has now lived that phrase, and she’s so drawn in by this interaction that she already has four of her closest friends lined up to write similar letters, too. — “Modern” Pen Pals, via email
”MODERN” PEN PALS: What a great opportunity to reach out to a few facilities near or far from your location to engage in light conversation with a few lonely seniors. In these times of social isolation, almost half of older adults go a week or more without hearing from another person.
It only takes a few minutes to write out a letter, but that short act can make a huge difference to the person receiving it. I have nothing but heartfelt praise to give you and your daughter for becoming directly involved and for spreading the word via your letter to me here. I trust that many readers will take up the gauntlet themselves.
Tell your daughter that I’m very impressed by her actions and that I trust she will set off a chain reaction among her friends and acquaintances also. I’m happy to publish your letter to help her spread the word.
Readers can also consider joining the #CareNotCOVID movement, created by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living. Anyone can record a video message to make contact with someone in an assisted living residence or nursing home via this channel as well.
DR. WALLACE: I remember that as a young child I always took a bath in the evening or on a weekend afternoon. Back then, I never took a shower, not even once! However, when I became a teenager, I started taking showers pretty regularly, with an occasional leisurely bath thrown in when I had time to relax and decompress. But since I lead a busy life, I can honestly say I have only had about three baths in the last four years!
Well, I visited my grandparents over the holidays and was surprised that my grandma still takes a bath every day! I found this out because she was in the bath when we arrived and my grandfather said, “She never meets with company until she’s had her bath!”
When she finally arrived in the living room to greet us, I asked her why she took a bath at her age. I told her I assumed that baths were mainly for babies and very young children. I was really surprised that my granny told me she always takes baths and has never taken a shower. She explained that she was raised on a farm with no showers, only bathtubs, and that, “They work just fine!” Do you think it’s healthy for an adult to always take baths and not showers? — Curious Teen, via email
CURIOUS TEEN: The choice to shower or to bathe, I believe, is a personal preference. I don’t see much difference in the health benefits as both serve their purpose to keep a person’s body clean and fresh.
I personally don’t take a bath because I don’t like sitting in the bath water after I have washed. I like taking a quick shower and finishing off with a cold blast of water at the end to get me going in the morning!
