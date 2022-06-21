DR. WALLACE: I just finished my sophomore year of high school, and so far, I have a “B” average. Does this mean that I still can be accepted to a university, or can I only go to a community college or something like that?
In our area we have a college that is known as a “junior college,” but I don’t know too much about it or why some high school graduates go there. It’s not a trade school, as it’s actually more like a local two-year college that does not offer four-year graduate degrees. I think they offer “AA” degrees, which I think means Associate of Arts. — Curious about my future, via email
CURIOUS ABOUT MY FUTURE: It’s great that you are already thinking about attending college after you complete your next two years of high school. A “B” average is indeed good, and you should work hard to try to improve your grades even further.
The first step is to figure out what type of profession you would like in the future, and accordingly, what you would like to study specifically as a major in college. Once you know this, you can then search your local area or even other parts of the country for a suitable match. You will need to send your transcripts in as you apply to various colleges and universities.
The better your grades are, the better your chances are for acceptance. The good news is that there are indeed many possibilities for you if you can maintain your current GPA. And even if you slip a bit, there are still other alternatives, including community colleges, as you aptly pointed out. I suggest meeting with a local high school counselor this summer if available, or the beginning of your junior year in high school. Your counselor can help you to prepare for your future higher education and answer several specific questions as they apply in your local part of the country.
DR. WALLACE: I went to the store the other day and did the self-checkout and forgot I had toilet paper in the bottom rack of the cart. I didn’t end up paying for it, and nobody noticed, not even me.
I received a call on my cellphone just as I was unloading the items from the cart into my car in the parking lot. I wasn’t paying attention as I put everything in my trunk, but once I got home and looked at my receipt, I realized my error. Do I now have to go back into the store and pay for it, or can I just forget about it since it was sort of a nonissue? — I didn’t realize this, via email
I DIDN’T REALIZE THIS: Yes, you do need to go back to the store immediately, or at least as soon as feasible for your schedule, and take your receipt with you.
Once there, ask for the store manager and explain honestly what happened just the way you explained it to me. Take a picture of the specific product at your home first and show it to the store manager so you can be charged the exact correct amount for that item, and also so they can adjust their inventory of that specific item accordingly.
I say you “have” to do this, as it’s very important for your personal integrity. Yes, you didn’t mean to do it, but you get it all the same. Making it right will ease your subconscious even if you don’t realize right now that it may bother you over time if you don’t take care of things now. It’s also a great habit to right any wrongs that occur in your life as quickly as possible. Not every circumstance will be as easy as this one to correct, trust me. So do the right thing and take care of this as quickly as you can.