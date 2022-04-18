DR. WALLACE: My girlfriend is obsessed with social media. When we first started dating, it didn’t bother me very much, and I even thought that it was cute that she would constantly take pictures of us and post them on her Instagram account.
Over time, however, this became increasingly more annoying, and I began to feel as though quite a bit of our time together began to revolve around her taking the “perfect” pictures of us and our dates together. She has a habit of taking up to three dozen individual photos of the same “scene” so that she can find the perfect one to post.
It’s really starting to bother me that we can’t go out to dinner without her spending large chunks of the time photographing/editing/posting images on her phone. I don’t know how to get over how much this behavior is beginning to irritate me. — Fed-Up Boyfriend, via email
FED-UP BOYFRIEND: I agree that posting images to Instragram can become an addictive behavior. A few snaps here and there would be fine, but to obsess over photographs to the point of disrupting the nature of your outings goes too far in my estimation.
Many individuals feel the need to “compete” with others who post various pictures of their own lives, outings and events. This is an endless and unwinnable endeavor since there will always be someone posting photographs while attending a truly special event or traveling in an exotic foreign country.
Suggest compromise here. Don’t ask her to go “cold turkey” without any photos at all, but rather ask her to spend only three or four minutes taking photos when you’re out, then request that she does her editing and posting after the two of you end your dates.
Hopefully she will understand and agree with you on this matter, and perhaps she can find a suitable compromise you can make on another topic that will please her as well. If the two of you can reduce the friction, you’ll have more quality time together and your relationship will benefit. There’s always time later to document fun times on the internet.
DR. WALLACE: My friends and I have been engaged in a debate about academics and sports at our high school. We all attend a large school in a big city, and our particular high school has a long, rich history of success in athletics, especially football and basketball.
In fact, both our boys and girls basketball programs have won state championships in the past.
So, to settle our debate, what is more important, athletics (at the highest levels, like our school) or academics? I know you were a varsity basketball coach back in your day, so I think I know what your answer will be. — Curious Student, via email
CURIOUS STUDENT: The answer is 100% academics. The prime purpose of education is to provide each and every student with the best possible quality education in the classrooms. To accomplish this, schools work hard to hire and groom caring, compassionate and intelligent teachers to provide the very best essential learning environments possible.
From there, every other school activity, including athletics is very important too, but all are secondary to the foundation academics provide. School pride and spirit are often greatly enhanced by sports teams, especially the successful ones that achieve great heights. But simply participating in high school athletics is a big deal no matter the team or the overall win/loss results. Camaraderie, sportsmanship, shared sacrifice and team cooperation all provide great developmental opportunities beyond what is learned in the classrooms.
