DR. WALLACE: I’m a woman who just turned 21, but my story involves a guy I met when I was 17. Back then we dated for about a year and a half, and I finally broke it off since I felt a bit smothered by his attention and neediness.
Don’t get me wrong; he’s a great guy but I ultimately decided we were not a good fit and I moved on. Since then, I’ve dated various guys but a year ago I met a guy who I truly enjoy spending time with. We get along great, and everything feels comfortable between us in terms of the issues most relationships encounter. He treats me well, and I love his personality and the way we get along as a couple.
Well two months ago my ex resurfaced and looked me up. He had stayed away and given me space after we parted, and I truly appreciated that. But his life has changed dramatically, and he told me that he wanted to see if I would ever have interest in spending time with him again. And his big news was that a small startup business he was tinkering with when we were dating has taken off big time. He and his partner received a buyout and he’s literally financially set for life. He told me he has always missed me, and he wants to build a future with me now if I’ll consider dating him again.
This is where irony rears its head in my situation. My current boyfriend has no financial assets to speak of. He works part time at an organic supermarket and as of now he has no long-term future career plans.
Needless to say, this new development that my ex has dropped on me has caused me to do some thinking. My question for you is: Do I stick with my current guy who I love, or should I give my ex another chance? A secure future sounds good, but I’m too confused right now to make any type of decision. What advice, if any, do you have for me? — Stunned by This New Development, via email
STUNNED BY THIS NEW DEVELOPMENT: You stated that your current relationship is going well, so to disrupt that for an uncertain future does not sound logical. You left your ex years ago because he smothered you and now that he has achieved a large financial windfall, are you thinking that he’d be less smothering than he was back then?
To pivot backward simply for the apparent lure of financial security does not sound wise to me, but I don’t know you or either of these two men, so I’ll give you two suggestions here. First, have open discussions with your current boyfriend about your future. Ask him if the two of you are to stay together potentially for the long run, how do you both plan to earn a sustained living?
Second, you can honestly tell your ex that you are flattered but that you are in a serious relationship at this time, and you are therefore unavailable to date him. You can offer to keep in touch as friends, but no more. This will buy you some time in case you ever decide to date your ex someday in the future. Tell him that he should date others now and that if fate causes your paths to cross in the future, so be it, but for now, congratulate him on his success but respectfully decline his offer to resume your romantic relationship.
DR. WALLACE: I’ve been dating the same guy for over six months now. At first, he was very romantic and exciting, as he took me to many special places such as sporting events and concerts. We enjoyed a lot of laughs and good times together and I felt back then our relationship was off to a great start.
About one month into the relationship, we started seeing less of each other, and within the next month I noticed that we no longer spent many times together at all attending outside events. Instead, he would simply focus our time together on the physical side of our relationship, and then he’d leave.
Now we only get together maybe once or twice a week and I’m noticing that he spends less and less time with me each time we’re together but of course, he still always wants to be physical.
I do care for him, and I’ve asked him about these changes, and his excuse is that he’s extremely busy with his school and work these days. But I don’t notice anything any different now in his life than back in those first two weeks when we first met.
I don’t really want to leave him, but I’m unsure as to how to get our relationship back to how it used to be. Do you have any suggestions? — Feel Like We’re in a Rut, via email
FEEL LIKE WE’RE IN A RUT: Unfortunately, it appears that he’s no longer making social time with you a priority. His priority when he thinks of you is purely physical, and then he takes off soon thereafter. This is not a good recipe for a long-term relationship. I’ve heard many similar stories over the years and have yet to hear one that ended up well.
My suggestion is to cut your losses, take some time to regroup and reenter the dating market in search of somebody who will treat you better and respect your time and companionship much more than this guy does. I feel it’s only a matter of time until he leaves you anyhow, so you would be wise to make the first move yourself. Although painful, this will boost your self-esteem if you were the one to cut things off at this point.
And once you do, network with your family, friends and any co-workers or acquaintances that may be able to help you find new dating opportunities. Nothing will make you feel better than having some interesting new dates to go on so that you can be treated with the respect, attention and companionship you truly deserve.