DR. WALLACE: What does enjoying things in "moderation" look like when it comes to evaluating eating a particular category of food? I have a major sweet tooth and I love to treat myself to dessert after dinner each evening. However, many friends and even family members have told me that I should try to moderate my sugar intake and only indulge myself occasionally on an intermittent basis.
I understand what they are saying, and I want to make an effort to eat healthier, but does that mean I can never eat sweets? Having a bowl of ice cream or a slice of cake after a long day brings me so much happiness, so I really don't want to have to give that up entirely.
How can I commit to enjoying my dessert foods in moderation when it comes to this particular area of my life? — Girl with a Sweet Tooth, via email
GIRL WITH A SWEET TOOTH: You're not alone when it comes to your desire to enjoy dessert! Many people feel the way you do, but the key is for each individual to apply "moderation" to their own unique body and level of overall health and fitness.
You can start by reviewing your overall diet to be sure you are eating enough foods from the major food groups, especially vegetables and lean, healthy proteins. Your overall caloric intake can be calculated and your body mass and frame factor in. You made no mention of your overall health or weight, but the general idea of moderation is for your body and food intake to remain stable as you enjoy a few treats along the way.
As for my layman's advice, I suggest that you avoid candy and sweet snacks entirely during the day and "use" your sweet tooth desires a couple of nights per week to enjoy the items you truly love the most. This way you'll look forward to them and therefore be motivated to avoid small candies and sweet snacks during the daytime.
For professional advice, start with your primary physician and discuss this very subject in detail. She or he can also refer you to a nutritionist so that you can obtain an overall baseline of the best way for you to maintain your health and enjoy some desserts along the way. This information will be excellent for you to have and review but remember that willpower plays a big role in what we eat and how often we eat certain foods.
DR. WALLACE: I'm a junior in high school and I need to lose about 40 pounds. I've put on weight gradually over the past three years and I'll certainly admit that I added more than usual during the pandemic.
I've usually just eaten what I want to eat, but now that I'm getting older and thinking about going to college, I'm suddenly more interested in my appearance than when I was a younger kid.
I know I need to eat more vegetables, but beyond that how can I gradually lose the extra pounds I've been carrying around for years? I don't play sports or anything like that, since I love to play video games and watch movies. I'm actually a very skilled gamer and many of my friends are impressed with my skills in that domain. The problem is that I often snack while I'm gaming and I sometimes am in front of my computer for 4 to 6 hours at a time. — Ready to Make Changes, via email
READY TO MAKE CHANGES: Congratulations on making your decision and also for taking the time to write to me. Yes, I will suggest more vegetables, less sweet and salty snacks and more lean protein when it comes to your diet.
You can also speak to a nutritionist and your family doctor regarding your weight loss plan. You can research healthy diets, as there are many suggestions you can find with a click of a computer mouse.
But here's my main advice for you: get moving! Get your body out and about and don't sit in front of a computer screen for so long in a sedentary state. Make your changes gradually. Set a time limit. Get up and take breaks. Over time, seek to walk more, hike more and spend less time at your computer. Do change your diet, and work hard to gradually make changes both in terms of nutrition and physical activities.
Life is a series of decisions and consequences. If you truly wish to slim down to some degree, a combination of healthier eating coupled with more physical activity and less sedentary time will definitely make a difference if you stick with the changes you decide to make.
