DR. WALLACE: I was invited to a beach party by a group of friends over the Fourth of July long weekend. I really want to attend this party; in fact, I already accepted the invitation and received permission from my parents to attend as one of the families attending is friendly with our family.
My mom and dad are OK with me being there at the lake for four days since it is only 45 minutes from our home. So, everything should have been great for me — but I just heard a rumor that a guy I dated only three times is going to be there too. He and I had a bad ending to our last date, and let’s just say that I despise him.
Now I’m thinking that I should cancel this trip, but my two closest friends really want me to go, and our family friends want me there too.
Should I cancel now, or would it be safe for me to be there? I don’t want to see or talk to that guy even once. — Unsure What to Do, via email
UNSURE WHAT TO DO: Plan to go on what sounds like will be a fun trip over the Fourth of July. But before you do, explain your situation to your parents and ask them to mention all your concerns to the other family you will be going with.
I trust they will look out for you and be sensitive to your situation. Also have your close friends provide you support and extra eyes just in case this guy tries to make contact with you.
Even if he does go to the lake, he has no business speaking to you when you don’t wish to engage with him. So set your support system up first and then plan to have a good time with your friends. And remember that he might not even show up since you found out via rumor in the first place.
DR. WALLACE: I’m not proud of some of the things I’ve done in my past, perhaps even most of them. But fortunately, I’ve been able to turn my life around this past year and a half.
I feel like a whole new person and my addictions are hopefully now permanently behind me. I know I must stay in the day and always remain vigilant for my sobriety, and my current mindset is right in tune with this.
In the past let’s just say I used to use a needle and a spoon, and I took many trips to the moon. They finally caught up with me and took me away before I ended up buried. Getting caught, put through the justice system and meeting people who sincerely wanted to help me is what saved my life.
I’m forever grateful and plan to become a counselor myself once I have three full years of sobriety under my belt.
I’m about to enter the workforce and am worried about my past and how I should explain it on job applications or interviews. What is the best way for me to prepare for this? — Turned Things Around and Never Want to Go Back, via email
TURNED THINGS AROUND AND NEVER WANT TO GO BACK: Be honest at all times. Your personal integrity is fully under your control now, so guard it carefully at all costs.
If you miss out on a few employment opportunities by being fully honest, so be it. Keep looking and networking and you’ll soon find an employer who will be as impressed with your life story as I am.
Basically, take your time during upcoming interviews to tell potential employers just what you’ve told me in your letter. Many businesses are seeking reliable help and your story of redemption will absolutely strike the right chord with an employer soon. Do all you can to keep building up your character and the right opportunity will soon present itself to you if you keep pushing forward with integrity.