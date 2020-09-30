DR. WALLACE: My best friend and I had a disagreement over a guy. She claimed that I was trying to steal her boyfriend, but that wasn’t the case. She saw me hug him, but it was a totally innocent situation that she took out of context and jumped right to the worst conclusion about.
I have an issue when I see guys smoking. I had talked to this guy before about him quitting smoking. I saw him at a party, and he hugged me when he said he quit smoking, and he even said that I helped inspire him to seriously try to quit. I was so excited and happy. I also let him know that my best friend would be so happy that he quit smoking. She then came up to me and told me I was a backstabber and our friendship was over. So, I then told her that she was a jealous idiot.
When I got home, I told my mother what happened, and she told me to stop being friends with her immediately. I totally agreed at the time, but after a week or so, I really want to talk to her to see if we can patch our differences. I’d like your opinion. — No Smoke-Free Friendship, via email
NO SMOKE-FREE FRIENDSHIP: Definitely contact your friend right away. By now, her boyfriend has quite likely told her several times that your hug was completely innocent.
It sounds to me as though you both acted out in the moment with mutual argumentative words back and forth. Call your friend, and start the healing process. It truly does not matter who takes the first step toward reconciliation. What’s important is that you reach that goal, if it’s still possible.
DR. WALLACE: A cute and very nice girl attends my church. She’s very pretty, and all the guys, including me, usually smile and even stare at her. A while ago, she came up to me and asked me if I wanted to take her to a dance sponsored by her mom’s club. We are both 16 and seem to have a lot in common.
I couldn’t believe my ears! I told her yes, and she gave me her phone number and asked me to call her about all the details. But then COVID-19 came along, and the event has been canceled, and I won’t be able to dance with the cutest girl I’ve ever seen. I’m devastated to have missed this chance!
Then I found out that she only asked me because her mother told her to because her mom approved of me and the way she’s seen me act in our small town. What should I do? — Missed Opportunity, via email
MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Unfortunately, COVID-19 has canceled many events around the world, so the bad luck was not only related to you.
At this point, you’re likely wondering if this girl’s invitation was only due to her mother’s encouragement or if she had her own level of interest.
Why not ask your mother to contact this girl’s mother to see if a smaller event could be arranged? At least you’d then know if there is any ongoing interest in getting together or not. I suggest this because this girl’s mother seemed to be a fan of yours — meaning you’d likely have her approval. Therefore, if a smaller gathering were to occur, this young girl, most likely, would be interested in getting to know you a little bit better.
