DR. WALLACE: I have a friend who is terrified about the current state of the world. She’s always been a bit of a worrywart, so I usually don’t make much of her many concerns and fears, but the more she talks about the potential of nuclear war breaking out over what is currently happening in Ukraine, the more I’m starting to worry too.
Between watching the news and listening to my friend’s theories about what is going to happen, my anxiety is beginning to escalate and I’m finding it hard to think about anything else. How do I escape the constant worries that are now buzzing through my head 24 hours a day, seven days a week? — Suddenly Fearful, via email
SUDDENLY FEARFUL: There is no doubt that we presently live in worrisome times. Technology and military weapons today are more potent than ever, both from an offensive and defensive perspective.
There are tens of thousands of Americans who work hard daily in various government jobs and do their utmost to promote peace, prosperity and security within our nation and around the world.
Yes, television images are horrific and remind us just how fragile freedom is and how fortunate we’ve been to have relative peace on earth for the most part of the past seven decades.
My advice is to trust the professionals to do their jobs. Think about this situation as similar to when you trust the pilots of a commercial airplane to safely deliver you to your destination. We also trust doctors to help us make decisions in our best interests.
I trust you are not likely an experienced national security professional, so realize your limitations and do not excessively worry about matters that you have no personal control over, just as you do whenever you fly.
You can do your best to live your life as congruently as possible with your personal values, and you can donate a portion of your time and resources to helping others affected by world events. In this area you can truly do things that can matter and help others in need.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 20 and I only drink beer, not any hard alcohol, wine, shots or anything at all like that. I work full time out on a local farm and when I’m done working on a hot day, I quaff down two cold brewskis to take the edge off of my hard workday.
So, what’s the big deal? I’m a young man who is responsible. I’ve never been in trouble with the law or our local sheriff ever. In fact, his nephew is one of my good friends, so they all know my character.
My girlfriend is 19 and she never drinks ever, for any reason. She’s told me her father was a drunk and that she never wants to have to go through that again. And by that, she means having a drunk, belligerent person in the home all day, every day. Her father passed away about two years ago in a drunk-driving accident, so she’s set in her thinking. Do you feel she and I can ever come to terms on this issue, or will I need to find a new girlfriend eventually? — Hard Farm Worker, via email
HARD FARM WORKER: At least the two of you know where you stand. Both of you are upfront with the other in terms of your positions on alcohol. In the end, she’s unlikely to change her stance, especially given her life experience. Therefore, it’s up to you to accept, respect and interact well with her in this regard. She’ll likely want you to stop drinking at some point, so be prepared for this discussion since it will likely eventually arrive.
You have decisions to make and priorities to evaluate. How important is she to you? Is her companionship and love worth more than a few beers at the end of each day? Only you can answer that question correctly.
Dr. Robert Wallace will answer questions from readers in this column. Email him at rwallace@galesburg.net.
