Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy conditions and snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High 11F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers. Gusty winds early. Areas of blowing snow. Low 7F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.