DR. WALLACE: My best friend has developed a habit of making things up, and I’ve noticed it now several times. For example, last week she told me she dated two different boys, one on Friday night and one on Saturday night.
But the next week at school, I ran into her brother and asked him if he had as much fun over the weekend as his sister did, and he told me they both had the exact same amount of fun over the weekend! He said this was because their parents took them on a camping trip to a cabin in the wilderness where they went hiking for two days in the cool winter weather to see nature at its finest.
I further asked him if any of his or her friends were allowed to go on the trip, and he said no, it was just their five family members, and they stayed for the weekend alone and came right home afterward on Sunday night. So now I know she made up the story about these two dates that she claimed to have had, but that I now feel I know never really happened.
My question is, should I say anything to my friend about this, or should I just keep it to myself? I like her a lot as her friend, and we are generally two girls, who always get along, but lately I’m worried about her and I don’t like being told stories that are not true. — Her Concerned Friend, via email
HER CONCERNED FRIEND: Since you are not positive that she didn’t meet a local boy or two somewhere up in that area, I would not say anything at this time. You can continue to monitor her future claims and check them out cautiously when you have a chance.
Try to spend time with her where you can engage in fun activities together or even double dates whenever it is possible and feasible for the two of you.
You didn’t mention your own personal situation, but she may feel a bit left out and might be concocting stories so that she can appear to be keeping up with other girls like you who may actually be dating a bit more at this point than she is. So go easy on her, but once you know for sure in the future she is making something up, do mention it to her, but add that you will be more than happy to help arrange a few dates for her in the near future if she’s interested in your assistance.
Tell her that close friends are always honest with each other, and that best of all they always try to help each other.
DR. WALLACE: My parents both work and drink a lot. They are decent parents most of the time, but they are quite into their social lives and their social standing.
I’m finishing up my junior year in high school right now, and my parents just dropped the news on me that they plan to move 1,800 miles away from our home this summer because my father got a huge work promotion.
I have three younger siblings, two of who are in junior high school and one who is now a freshman in high school. Because I’m going to be a senior next year, I don’t want to go to a new high school nearly 2,000 miles away with strangers for one year.
I’d like to live here in my existing hometown and finish my high school years at one school. I have three close friends who have already told me that their parents will allow me to live in their home for my senior year in school. One of these three families knows my parents pretty well.
Do you think I should mention my feelings to my parents? Somehow, I feel that I’ll truly regret it if I say nothing and move with them and then find myself miserable during my senior year in high school in a new place where I know nobody. I’ve already planned to move out of their house once I turned 18 because I have a few good work opportunities that would allow me to live on my own since I’m a pretty talented artist.
If my parents and I end up disagreeing on this issue, what is your feeling about it? I’m hoping they agree with me, but your vote might be worth presenting to them as a tiebreaker if I need it, assuming you may agree with me — I Want to Finish My Senior Year Here, via email
I WANT TO FINISH MY SENIOR YEAR HERE: Your question is an interesting one and actually not uncommon. Over the years, I’ve heard about several situations similar to yours, and my standard advice to both parents and students is that if the family is making a large move, the student who is entering senior year should be afforded the opportunity to attend that school for the final year. In the case in which the student is entering a junior year of high school, I always recommend that that student travel with the parents and grind out the chore fitting into a new school during the junior year, since by the time this senior year rolls around, friends have been established, new traditions feel more comfortable and things tend to work out well with the additional year to make the adjustment.
In your case, I side with you, especially since you have a source of income readily available upon graduation and you have close friends who will allow you to live with their parents while you attend your senior year. Explain all of this to your parents and point out that they know one of these families quite well.
Hopefully, your parents will consider granting your wish, and they may even take the time to interview each of the three families to see if they feel comfortable placing you in one of their homes for the next school year. On your end, you should promise to call your parents regularly to keep them updated about your overall progress, your grades and your general well-being. Good luck, and I hope things work out well for your situation.