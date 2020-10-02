DR. WALLACE: My 18-year-old best friend just found out last week that she is pregnant! Her boyfriend is trying to talk her into having abortion, but she is not sure what she wants to do. Her parents are aware she is pregnant. Her parents said they would stand behind her, no matter what she decides to do. My friend has really used me as a sounding board and has told me that I mean more to her at this time than her parents because I have had her back as a close friend for over five years now.
Here comes the hard part. My parents don’t want me to have any contact with my friend. They think it is disgraceful that she is pregnant, and they feel strongly that the “sin” she committed will also apply to me if I continue to be her friend. My parents used to like my best friend, but not anymore. I never dreamt they would act this way, but they seem pretty firm with their position on this matter. Please give me your thoughts on this, whether your advice is to turn my back on my friend or continue to visit her. — Best Friend Dilemma, via email
BEST FRIEND DILEMMA: In my opinion, your parents are wrong in their thinking. You would be tainted if you deserted a friend in her time of need. This young lady desperately needs you right now, and I encourage you to continue to give her love and support, despite your parents’ objections.
What a shame they are unable to be supportive of you and see that true friendship means sticking with someone through the tough times in life. I hope they eventually see this and are able to stop adding to your friend’s difficulties by condemning her. You are 18 and a legal adult, so you can make your own decision here, but do engage your parents by reassuring them you are your own person, and your friend’s situation is hers and hers alone. Explain that you only seek to provide her emotional support and act as a trusted sounding board.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 17, and I had been dating a nice guy for over a year. I’ve always felt that we really cared for (loved?) each other and enjoyed being together.
Then, a few months ago, both of us were upset when his parents announced they were moving to another state because his father was offered a better job there. My guy and I agreed that we should date others because we might never see each other again. So, a month after my main squeeze left, I met another guy at a friend’s party. It didn’t take long before we were dating regularly!
My new dude is 18, and he works part time at his family’s business. I really, truly like him a lot.
Then, last night, I got the shock of life. I was in my room listening to music, and I heard a knock on my bedroom window, and who do I see peeking in? My old guy, my former main squeeze! We immediately talked together for over two hours.
It was uncomfortable for me, but I had to be honest, so I told him I had been dating a new guy for several months now. This made my former guy look sad, and then he said that he would wait for me to stop seeing him because his family had just moved back into our town because his dad didn’t like his new out-of-state job! I still like my former guy a bit, but the truth is I feel that I’m falling in love with my new boyfriend, and I don’t want to leave him.
This is all making me now feel depressed. — Tangled Up and Blue
TANGLED UP AND BLUE: You sound clear about your feelings; you simply don’t trust them. I suggest you tell your new, older boyfriend an old flame has moved back to town, and ensure him he is still your boyfriend. This gets the matter out in the open, which is always better than being secretive. Tell your former boyfriend you were flattered that he would want to see you again but that you won’t want him to entertain false hopes.
If he continues to insist on waiting, encourage him to date other girls in the meantime, because the wait could be a long one. At some point, you might even feel it would be best to make an introduction to a nice girl you respect to help him move on.
