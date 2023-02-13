Goshen’s mayor, clerk-treasurer and police chief testified Tuesday before state legislators that they are in support of a bill that will permit driving cards being issued to undocumented residents. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman even presented a letter with the signatures of nearly 50 Indiana mayors expressing their support of the bill. After testimony, the bill passed out of committee to a fiscal committee. Do you believe Indiana should pass a bill that would allow the issuance of driving cards to undocumented residents of the state?

You voted: