DR. WALLACE: I have a good friend at my school, but at times she drives me crazy! She has a very boisterous tone of voice. She will talk about a situation and exclaim, “I would never, ever do that!”
But, lo and behold, here we are in a new school year, and I just actually saw her doing one of the very things she exclaimed that she would never, ever do in one of her past proclamations!
Should I bring this to her attention in front of our group of friends or even privately one-on-one, or do you feel it would be better to just let it go and say nothing to her? I’ll admit that it kind of drives me crazy now that she’s being a bit hypocritical. — She Did Do It, via email
SHE DID DO IT: For now, I would recommend that you let it go. Over a period of four years, and a dozen or so proclamations, if she’s only backtracked on one thus far, it’s probably not worth bringing to her attention, since it will likely not be well received.
However, if in the future, she makes a regular habit of backtracking on many of her other proclamations, you may want to speak to her gently in a one-on-one setting, but do so quite carefully, as you could put a friendship at risk if you are perceived to be too accusatory or condescending.
So, if you do find yourself having a future conversation about this, preface it by telling her that she is one of your very best friends and that you are coming to her as a friend trying to help her, not to talk down to her.
DR. WALLACE: I’ve been offered to do some babysitting in our neighborhood and my mom thinks I should do it. However, it will cut into my social life.
I’d like to bring some of my friends over to the house I’ll potentially be babysitting at. Would that be acceptable? — Babysitter-To-Be, via email
BABYSITTER-TO-BE: It’s generally unacceptable for a babysitter to have any other people, especially friends, visit the house where the babysitting is taking place.
The reason for this is the babysitter should be concentrating entirely upon the children that are being attended to. And in no circumstance should you ever go behind her parents back to bring anyone into their home without their knowledge.
Now you may say back to me that you would ask for permission in advance to bring your friends over, but I would advise you against doing so. This would not make you look good and serious about the job at hand.
Never forget that when babysitting, the lives of the children are in your hands and your full focus should be on their well-being 100% of the time.