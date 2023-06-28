DR. WALLACE: I’m from France and I attend a major university now in the southern portion of America. Let’s just say that my school is part of what I’ve learned is the “SEC Conference” when it comes to sports.
It amazes me over the past year just how much the American students, faculty and local residents are caught up in this sports craze! In my nation, universities are valued much more for the education they provide than any sports that are played by the students.
I thought American students were more caught up in getting a world-class education than they would be in rooting like passionate pack wolves for their favorite university sports team. Some of these outdoor stadiums hold up to 70,000 people in the fall, and from what I can see on television, just about every seat is filled. Why is this? — From France to the “SEC,” via email
FROM FRANCE TO THE “SEC”: In America, sports are a huge part of our culture and sense of both local and regional pride, especially at the college level. We of course also have a big appetite for high school and professional athletics as well, but the college passion is very, very strong in this nation. Several alumni, meaning former students, return to their former campuses to attend big sporting events and to share camaraderie with other graduates, friends and even current students.
Sports in this country allow us an excellent vehicle for social bonding and shared experiences, and sports even benefit the athletes as well. They learn valuable traits like leadership, teamwork, time management and mutual sacrifice to better the team, or the group as a whole.
Look at it in the way that your nation, and many other European nations and nations around the world have for soccer, or “football” as it is widely named outside of America. The same sense of pride and shared experiences exist in a similar way for nearly every nation on Earth. But here in America, even though we do have many large professional sports leagues, we hold a special place in our hearts for college athletics. From “March Madness” (basketball) to the “BCS Playoffs” (American Football) there are many excited fans and students who truly enjoy rooting for their favorite school.
DR. WALLACE: I’m in summer school right now because I am very weak in mathematics and my parents, especially my father, thought it would be a good idea for me to take one hard math class this summer with no other classes to distract me.
But the reality is, I’m still struggling! Math seems like a foreign language to me, and I really fall behind fast in math classes, even this one. Is there anything I can do? I’m afraid my parents will be really mad at me if I fail a summer math class with no other classes to study for as an excuse. — Flummoxed by Math, via email
FLUMMOXED BY MATH: The first thing you should do is let your summer school math teacher know that you are quickly falling behind. Perhaps this teacher can meet with your parents to help you put a new plan in place.
You might need a one-on-one tutor to help you with this particular subject. And taking a mathematics aptitude test might help everyone involved to understand your current baseline in this area of study.
Once a realistic plan is in place, then it’s up to you to do the hard work to try your best to absorb the information the best you can. Be sure to take your time and ask as many questions as you need to along the way. Not asking a question once you’re lost only leads to digging a deeper hole of knowledge to have to climb back out of at some point. Hang in there and hit this issue head on with your teacher and your parents. Involving everyone at once will be the best way to get you the resources you need to be able to pass this class.