DR. WALLACE: My situation is not such a serious problem, but I still need your help, if you have time to consider my issue.
Last year, I was dating a boy I really liked. We had plans to attend the prom, but a few weeks before the prom, he broke up with me and said he had decided to take another girl instead. Due to this, we stopped speaking in person, but interestingly, we have remained friends via text since then. When school reopened after the COVID-19 stoppage, I started dating someone else, and I’m very happy with my new boyfriend. He’s fun, handsome and treats me really well all of the time.
Then, about six weeks ago, my ex-boyfriend started texting much more frequently and said he wanted us to get back together again and that he made a huge mistake “moving on” from me. He says he’s sorry he hurt my feelings and that he still cares deeply for me. Do you think he’s being honest, or is it likely that he is just jealous that I am happy these days without him in my life? Oh, and one more thing — for some crazy reason, I just can’t get past his usage of the phrase “moving on” (from me) that he wrote in a text several weeks ago. That phrase just struck me like a lightning bolt for some reason. It makes me feel bad about myself — as if he had decided back then that “moving on” from me was a good idea. — Unhappy With My Past, via email
UNHAPPY WITH MY PAST: Indeed, I agree your ex is likely jealous you are happy without him, so I suggest you keep things that way for now. Your ex is obviously between relationships and is now looking back to you to hopefully fill his present void. But remember that you yourself said that you’re very happy with your current relationship, so I suggest you focus your energy on that one, not your past one.
And since you are still quite sensitive to how your last relationship ended, perhaps it would be wise to ask your ex to kindly not communicate with you anymore other than just as friends.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 17 and dropped out of school because I got pregnant. I’ve now had the baby, and I am learning to deal with everything that comes with my new life. I live at home with my parents, who have been very supportive. I want to return to school and get my diploma. I spoke with my counselor, and she said it wouldn’t be wise for me to “mix” with other students since I’m a mother.
She suggested I attend an online school and earn my diploma that way. I don’t want to attend a night school. I want to attend my high school with the teachers I’m familiar with and my friends who’ve supported me during my difficulties. Besides, our high school recently reopened after the COVID-19 closure, so I want to go back to school there with my friends. I feel like if I can’t return to my regular school, I just won’t return to any school. — Want To Come Back, via email
WANT TO COME BACK: Have your parents speak with the principal. If that meeting fails to get you readmitted, they should talk with the superintendent. The next step would be to go directly to your school board.
Also, check the GED program. You should at least know something about this program, which caters to teens that have been away from school for a while. A GED diploma is accepted the same as a regular high school diploma.
I fully understand where you are coming from and do encourage you to check every potential avenue that may allow you to reach your goal of attending your high school in person soon. I strongly encourage you to pursue your high school diploma either way, as you will definitely be happy you did so at some point later in your life. It’s great that you have a strong support system to help you at this time. Lean on that strength to pursue and achieve your diploma, no matter which manner you might achieve it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.