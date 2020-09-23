DR. WALLACE: Our 20-year-old daughter is still living at home with me, my husband and our younger children. Our daughter has been dating the same guy for over two years, and their relationship is a nightmare, not only for them but also for the rest of our family.
Whenever they have a fight, our daughter becomes highly irritable, which results in her screaming and slamming doors. From everything my husband and I can see, she appears to be in a very unhealthy relationship. She has even tried counseling at our behest, but that did not seem to help her much at all.
We are trying to be a loving and supporting family and good parents, but our patience and willingness to remain silent has reached limits that we now find alarming. Do you have any suggestions that might be able to help us — or her? — Family on the Brink
FAMILY ON THE BRINK: Since you haven’t seen positive results in working with your daughter, concentrate on the boyfriend. Set up a time when you can talk to him alone, and explain that the “rocky” relationship he shares with your daughter is affecting your family in a very negative way.
You did not mention in your letter how well you do or do not know this young man, but in either case, I suggest you and your husband meet alone with him and give him a chance to explain his side of the situation, as I trust the meeting will be enlightening for you no matter how it goes.
If it’s logical and if he truly loves your daughter, he will go with her to get assistance and guidance from a professional counselor. If he is sincere, he can help the situation immensely.
But if all else fails, you must ask your daughter to move out of the house. I know this will be a painful decision, but you cannot allow a dysfunctional member of the family to keep the entire family in constant turmoil, especially when there are impressionable young teens in the family home.
Living at one’s parents’ home is a privilege. Your daughter needs to honor that privilege with respectable behavior or start a new household where she can make her own choices that do not adversely affect others.
DR. WALLACE: I really enjoy going out to enjoy sushi with my friends. But sometimes, I don’t feel so well afterward. I’ve had a heated reaction (feeling hot and faint) and/or speckled redness on my chest a few times after dining on sushi. Now I’m starting to think I could be allergic to fish? — Feeling Funny After Fish, via email
FEELING FUNNY AFTER FISH: Although most allergic reactions to fish happen when someone eats fish, sometimes, people can react by touching fish or breathing in vapors when cooking fish. Fish allergies can develop at any age. Even people who have eaten fish in the past can develop a new allergy at any time.
Usually, symptoms of an allergy develop within minutes to two hours after eating the food. The simplest symptoms are tingling or itching in the mouth, hives, itching or eczema.
Your doctor can diagnose allergies based on your symptoms and the potential triggers you might have come into contact with.
Yes, you might have an allergy to fish or sushi, but it is entirely possible that you may have come into contact with another substance or vapor that could be causing your discomfort and redness.
Seek a doctor or dermatologist’s advice as soon as possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.