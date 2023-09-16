DR. WALLACE: My father has been very controlling of my personal life in the past, especially my dating life while I was in high school. His job and his position in the community no doubt feeds into his reasons for doing this, but nevertheless, I always felt he was overbearing in this area.
Overall, he’s a really good father who has done many great things for all of his children, including me. But his “dating control” was over the top and I spoke with my mother about it many times growing up. She always encouraged me to wait until I turned 18 and then I could make my own decisions about my dating life.
Well, I’m now 19 and a college student and when my parents met my current boyfriend, my father literally made a face (that only I saw) and later my sister who still lives at home told me that he groused about my choice of dating this guy.
I live on campus at my university with a female roommate and we get along great. My boyfriend respects me and my personal space, and our relationship is off to an excellent start. It seems the only thing I don’t have right now is my father’s approval. How can I get him to see things my way, instead of him trying to make all these decisions for me? I do back to our family home for a weekend dinner once a week and this situation makes me still feel uncomfortable even though I’m now out living on my own. — Tired of His Meddling, via email
TIRED OF HIS MEDDLING: You I have every right to date whoever you would like to date now that you’re 19, living on your own and a college student.
The next time you visit your family home, make it a point to walk up to your father, give him a big hug and thank him for being such a good parent to you over all the years that you lived at home with your family. Remind your dad of some of the better qualities he has as a father, since he undoubtedly has some, but don’t mention anything at first about your dating life.
Enjoy the evening and don’t bring up anything about boyfriend or dating life. Then if he brings it up at some future time and you wish to engage him in a respectful, adult conversation about this topic, use your previous “hug and discussion” as a preamble. Mention that you were quite sincere when you hugged him and thanked him that day, but do tell him that now that you are older and an adult on your own that you’ll stay consistent to your values but that you’ll make your own decision about your personal life and that it would be a lot to you if he would support you and trust your judgment, or at least stay silent on this one topic. Then give him another big hug and change the subject to something he or your family likes or enjoys.
DR. WALLACE: My question is likely boring to you since I know you get it often. I’m interested in losing weight. I’m a high school senior and do you have plans to attend college next year so my life will change a lot in the next 12 to 18 months. I’d like to use my senior year of high school to slim down a bit.
I’d like to lose somewhere between 25 and 40 pounds over the coming school year. I’ve had enough of your columns to know your advice already, which is to eat better and exercise simultaneously. I get that, and it does make a lot of sense, so I will plan to do both of those things. But my question isn’t specifically about what to do in order to lose weight, it’s how can I sustain both the interest and commitment to trying to lose weight over the next nine months? I’ve also read where you said that we as people gain weight gradually so we should only expect to lose weight gradually. That’s also logical and fine with me. What worries me is how can I be sure to stick to my plan and not lose hope? — Ready For This Journey, via email
READY FOR THIS JOURNEY: Thanks for your most insightful question, and the fact that you focused on a different aspect of a weight loss program, specifically how to handle the mental game of staying consistent while trying to follow through in order to achieve a goal.
I suggest that you find another friend or two who are also interested in losing weight so that perhaps the two or three of you could work together, encourage each other, and get together to compare notes. Oftentimes having a friend or acquaintance to check in with provides a good compass of direction going forward, as well as the motivation to not let the other person or people down by breaking your diet in a moment of weakness.
On the exercise portion of your plan, having a friend to exercise with is one of life’s joys as well. Walking together, jogging, weight training and cardiovascular fitness routines all benefit from camaraderie and encouragement. Having regular exercise partners can go a long way to having you be able to stick with your plan and pursue your goals steadily, gradually, and ultimately, successfully.