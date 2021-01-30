DR. WALLACE: I’m 14 years old and have been wearing glasses since I was 8. My optometrist told me last year that I could either wear contact lenses or get LASIK eye surgery. Are these good choices? Which should I make at this time? My parents don’t have a lot of money, and I’m afraid any surgery would be very expensive. — Sight-Challenged, via email
SIGHT-CHALLENGED: Most eye surgeons agree the ideal age range for surgery is 25 to 40 years old, and the surgery is not recommended for those under the age of 18.
Just like the rest of your body, your eyes are continuously changing as you age. That’s why people under 18 years old aren’t recommended to undergo LASIK eye surgery; their vision hasn’t yet fully stabilized.
Some patients are advised to wait until their mid-20s before considering LASIK as a result of their initial eye evaluation. The good news is that 99% of patients see 20/40 or better after LASIK eye surgery.
I feel contact lenses are your best option at your age. They are a noninvasive choice for you to enjoy improved vision while you’re still growing up and your body is still making its changes that will eventually take you from a child to an adult.
DR. WALLACE: I need your help! I’m only 12 years old, but I do have a problem to ask you about. My parents have money issues right now due to COVID-19, and that’s become my problem, too. My parents are always arguing about money, our family bills and how to budget our family’s finances.
I want to help, but I also want to understand why my parents have to argue so much and so often about the very same issue. Hearing this over and over makes me want to get a job as a babysitter to help out.
I’ve even thought of trying to make some arts and crafts to try to sell on Etsy, since I see a lot of fun things online there. I think I could make some items that might sell. — Money’s Tight at Home, via email
MONEY’S TIGHT AT HOME: You’re asking a very complicated question for such a young person! I will do my best to answer you. As you might guess, most money problems are caused when there isn’t enough of it to go around to keep a family household and all of those in it satisfied and comfortable.
Disagreements can also occur between the adults when they don’t agree on what priorities come first when what money exists is being spent.
I suggest you speak to your mother directly at a time when she is calm and your father is not around. Let her know how much they’re arguing upsets you, and explain that you would do everything in your power to help the family and to make the arguing stop. Your mother will hopefully react well to this, meaning she will understand how rough the arguing is on you and may speak to your father in an effort for them both to tone things down.
Feel free to mention both your babysitting idea and your desire to make products to sell online. Your mother might take an interest in one or both ideas, and if you have your parents’ blessing, you and your mom might be able to work together to see if you can create a fun way to earn a little extra income for your family. However, no matter what other choices they may or may not make regarding your suggestions, I truly believe they should refrain from arguing loudly in front of you, as this is harmful to you. I trust they love and care greatly about you, so hopefully that love will extend to their future behavior.
Many parents around the world are struggling in a manner similar to your parents due to the pandemic and how it has impacted so many jobs. Do your best to be helpful around the house and to support them in every way you can, especially during these trying times.
