DR. WALLACE: I’m a college student who feels unfulfilled in my current major, but because I’m already in my junior year, I feel like it’s perhaps already too late for me to change my major at this point. I don’t want to have to pay for extra semesters of college, and even if I were to change my major, I have no idea what I would change it to yet.
One of my friends is telling me to change my major right away, but another friend is advising me to just keep on my current course. She says I can always apply for various jobs in the future no matter what my major ends up being. She even stated to me that “majors” are overrated and that many people end up finding jobs that vary widely from what their main studies in college were.
At this point, what do you feel I should do about my dilemma? I’ve pretty much completed all of my general education classes and now I’m close to closing out my first year of studies within my “major.” I’m pretty confused because to be honest, I can see the merits of each side of the arguments my friends are making to me. — Confused Student, via email
CONFUSED STUDENT: You did not specifically mention why you’re feeling “unsatisfied” with your current major, but there’s certainly a reason for your doubts about it. Try to start there and focus on what is likely causing you the current consternation you’re feeling on this subject.
At this point, it does make sense to continue down the path you’re on if you wish to graduate with enough credits by next summer. However, you can take some time this summer to consider taking a class in another subject area that you have personal interest in. You can focus intently on this one class this summer to see how you like a new potential area of interest.
And once you’ve had more time to ponder both your future career path goals and your present financial situation, you’ll be in a position to make a final decision before the fall semester begins.
DR. WALLACE: I’m a teenager and I want to lose weight as soon as possible. My best friends all say that I should just stop eating all types of bread. Will this help me? I really like bread, but I guess I can do without it if making this change will help me to lose the weight I wish to be rid of.
Is stopping all bread consumption considered a diet? I’ve never heard of this specific type of diet before. — Teen Who Needs To Lose Pounds, via email
TEEN WHO NEEDS TO LOSE POUNDS: It’s often said in conversations that cutting out bread will help a person to lose weight, but in this case the old saying is mostly a myth. It might surprise many people to hear that bread is actually a nutritious food and is generally recommended as part of an overall nutritious diet.
Bread contains lots of complex carbohydrates that supply long-term energy, and an average single slice of bread contains about 100 calories. Bread also provides healthy fiber.
You should be careful what you put on your bread, however. Many fattening substances such as butter and gravy can quickly turn a single slice of bread into a festival of calories once the topping is added in.
To lose weight, a balanced, healthy diet combined with regular exercise is needed. This combination will help you to burn off more calories than you consume and set you on a path toward your desired weight loss goal. As with most things in life, there is no “quick and easy” fix. Simply cutting out bread from your diet will not magically produce your desired outcome.
