DR. WALLACE: My older brothers and I are huge sports fans. My father, my uncles and even my grandfather also follow many professional and college sports very closely, and we have credible family debates about many issues relating to the sporting world.
The topic of steroids has come up many times, and I’m always surprised how everybody gets so caught up in the “steroid” when athletes of all kinds regularly take a ton of other substances like vitamins, nutrients and so forth.
Most of my generation agrees with my viewpoint, but my father, my uncles and my grandfather all believe that steroid users who cross the line should be punished severely and banned from various sports in which they participate.
How do you see this topic? Something tells me you will side with the older guys on this one. —I See It as No Big Deal, via email
I SEE IT AS NO BIG DEAL: You accurately predicted my take on this topic! For starters, legal supplements like vitamins do help many athletes a great deal to have a healthy body and perform well, but they won’t cause both immediate and long-term potential damage that steroids can cause. In addition, steroids can become addictive and also cause physical deterioration, eventually resulting in permanent disablement or even death in some instances.
Steroids are illegal in all forms of athletic competition for a good reason, and taking steroids in order to gain an unfair advantage over other competitors is cheating in my book and demonstrates dishonor, bad sportsmanship and poor character. Furthermore, known steroid users place a stain on their sport and the cherished records that so many fans and media members follow and study so closely. All sports were created upon the expectation of a fair and level playing field to compete upon, and steroid usage corrupts this standard.
DR. WALLACE: My parents divorced, and then I faced the tough decision of living with my mother instead of my father. I did this so that I would not have to change high schools. I have lots of friends, I’m a junior in high school and I play regularly on two sports teams. My father is about 35 miles away and he has a new wife now, but he loves me and keeps in close touch with me all of the time.
In fact, my father has offered me to live with him and his wife at any point in time that I wish to do so. Thus far, I have not done so for the reasons I’ve mentioned, but lately I’ve been unhappy with my mother. The reason for this is she has a new lazy boyfriend who does not work and who lives part time in our home. I don’t like him and don’t like the creepy way he looks at me all of the time.
This now has me thinking that I might want to spend this upcoming summer living at my father’s house, but if I mention this I’m sure my mother will be upset because she’s really angry with my father and she does not speak to him anymore. She also always talks him down to me, and some of the things she says about my dad I know are untrue.
Do you feel I should move ahead with this idea or just let it go, since it may make things even more difficult for my living situation? — No Longer Happy at Mom’s House, via email
NO LONGER HAPPY AT MOM’S HOUSE: I feel it is a good idea for you to explore your options at this time. Since we are only presently in the month of March, you still have some time to plan your summer. Perhaps you could call your father soon and speak to him about what you’re thinking just to be sure that he’ll be remaining in his home area over the summer, and to see if he indeed still would be happy to have you live in his home. Once you have this confirmed, I do suggest that you bring this idea up to your mother at an appropriate time towards the end of the school year.
Having the opportunity to live with your father may be a game changer for you, and you might even be able to arrange a way to attend your same high school if possible during your senior year while still living with him. This would take some effort and coordination on everyone’s part, but it might be doable and is certainly worth considering especially since you find your current living conditions very distasteful.
And in the meantime take every measure to protect yourself from your mother’s boyfriend. See about getting a lock on your bedroom door and do your best to avoid him as much as you can. And if he takes even one small step towards physically inappropriate behavior, tell both of your parents about this immediately. You owe it to yourself to remain vigilant and not fall victim to unwanted advances by anyone, ever.
