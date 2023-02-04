DR. WALLACE: I’m 20 years old and I have a good job at a great business in our local community. I’ve been dating a guy who also works there who is 24 years old.
We’ve been dating now for about five months, and I enjoy hanging out with him both at work and during our free time in the evenings and weekends. He treats me well, puts no pressure on me physically and he constantly has me laughing with his outstanding sense of humor.
But despite all of these great qualities, he still lives at home with his mother, since his parents are divorced and his father lives out of state. My guy often invites me over to their house so that I can spend time having a meal with him and his mother because he tells me that it’s important that she gets to know me better the longer we are dating each other.
I do my best at these dinners to talk to his mother, but she doesn’t say much to me and she comes off kind of aloof and standoffish.
I tell my boyfriend this later at work, but he tells me that his mother actually likes me a lot, and I am quite unsure about this.
I have an older sister who’s 25, so I’ve discussed the situation with her in great detail, and she tells me not to worry about it at all. Do you agree this is no big deal, or should I truly be worried about our future because his mother seems to disapprove of me despite my regular visits to her house? — Not So Sure, via email
NOT SO SURE: I agree with your sister in this instance. Perhaps you’re making too much about things and it could be that his mother is a bit shy or nonexpressive in her own way.
This does not necessarily mean she disapproves of you at all. Remember you have been invited back to her home multiple times, so I take this as a good sign, and it could be that with future visits she may open up a little bit over time.
Before you attend the next dinner at her house, be sure to ask your boyfriend about what personal interests his mother has. These interests might be hobbies or activities that she enjoys. I recommend that you study up in these areas so that you can ask her about them. A good conversation or two with her about safe topics that she enjoys may go a long way to breaking the ice with this important woman in your life.