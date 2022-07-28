DR. WALLACE: My girlfriend of five years is a self-proclaimed feminist and is extremely outspoken on issues pertaining to women's rights and equality. She's passionate about fashion design and recently started her own grassroots clothing brand, and I have always been impressed by her creativity and artistic expressions. The problem, however, is that my girlfriend just recently started a lingerie line for her clothing brand, and to promote this line, she has been posting photos of herself on social media modeling in this lingerie.
As much as she tells me how "confident" and "sexy" posting photos in those clothes makes her feel, I can't help but think that she's crossing into promiscuous territory by modeling the clothes herself, especially the specific ways the photos seem to depict her.
Of course, I don't want her to feel like I'm controlling her and dictating to her what she can and cannot do, but I really don't like that other guys can see pictures of her in extremely revealing clothing just by going onto her clothing line's social media page. We each have a wide circle of friends and colleagues, so these images are sure to stir up many "spicy" conversations that I'd prefer not to be having, if you can understand where I'm coming from.
I've brought this up to my girlfriend multiple times before, but every time I talk to her about it, she gets extremely upset and tells me that she will not tolerate a relationship in which her partner gets to call the shots on what she can and cannot do with her own body. I am not trying to suffocate her independent spirit, and I have no problem with her modeling the majority of the clothes that she sells, but the lingerie feels different to me for some reason. Lingerie signifies intimacy, and I don't want other people seeing the intimate side of her that only I should be able to appreciate as her boyfriend.
Is this so wrong? Am I truly "supporting the patriarchy" by thinking this way like my girlfriend constantly claims I am? — Not Thrilled About It, via email
NOT THRILLED ABOUT IT: Let's start by noting that lingerie modeling has existed for many decades across every clothing line that has offered that genre of garment. And both men and women of all shapes and sizes have modeled these garments over the years. You've seen the advertisements yourself, no doubt, over the years.
Therefore, it's not a big deal that she has opted to model them herself as opposed to hiring a model to do the photo shoots instead. The only caveat I'd offer here is that your letter mentioned that you were not happy with the way she was modeling the items, but you did not go into any detail about this. Could it be that it's simply your discomfort with the overall idea that caused you to mention her specific way of modeling versus the "norm" for these items? If there were something way out of bounds you would have likely mentioned it. Since you didn't, I must say that I side with your girlfriend on this matter. She has worked hard to create and develop her line, and for her to model the garments is absolutely her prerogative.
You should seek to weigh and balance your feelings about her modeling in the context of your overall relationship with her. The two of you have invested five years of your lives in each other, so is this issue from your perspective truly worth roiling what have been previously peaceful waters? I advise prioritizing solidarity with her over your desire to avoid spicy conversations with your peer group. Simply tell them you're proud of all she's accomplished with her entrepreneurial endeavors and leave it at that.
DR. WALLACE: My mother provided me an incentive this past school year to achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or above and if I did, she would buy me a particular piece of jewelry that I liked at our local mall.
Well, the school year ended, and I actually had a 3.7 GPA! This was without a doubt the best set of grades I have ever received. Not only was I proud of myself, but I was excited to be able to cash in on the gift that my mother had promised me.
The only problem is school has been out now for over a month and although we've been to that mall twice, each time I asked for that piece of jewelry my mom said she would get it for me "later." Now I'm wondering what I can do about this. Should I continue to ask her, or should I just forget about it entirely? — My Grades Were High, via email
MY GRADES WERE HIGH: I'd wait until you find a good, quiet and calm moment at home to bring the subject up again with your mother. I don't know your family situation or your family's finances, so that could be an issue.
I wouldn't give up hope that you will still receive the gift, but I wouldn't complain or press your mother relentlessly about it either. If you do find out that finances are an issue, you could volunteer to seek to earn some of the money yourself via a summer job if mom will allow you to do that. Then it might be possible for you each to put some funds in together to make this purchase so long as it fits your family's budget.
And if finances are an issue, give your mother an "out," and by this I'm suggesting that you tell her it's fine that she presents you with a much smaller gift, or even a nice experience for the two of you together like going out to a movie together or eating a lunch together with her at a reasonable local restaurant. Your mother might have meant well but overstepped a bit with her promise. Your gift so far has been the great grades you've achieved, and mom was at least partially responsible for helping you to achieve them.