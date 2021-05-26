DR. WALLACE: Yesterday, my mom told me that I have to share my bedroom with her homeless brother, who just showed up unannounced at our house.
My mom has told me it’s only temporary, but that doesn’t matter to me since I don’t want to share my room with a guy I don’t really know at all.
He’s a stranger to me, and he must have “issues” of some kind if he’s homeless and has drifted to our house as a last resort. I’m stuck with him since I’m the only boy in our family. My mom said it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to share a room with either of my two sisters. I feel it’s not appropriate for him to share a room with me either. What happens if he puts a move on me?
How do I tell my mom I don’t want to share my room with her crazy little brother, a guy who is not “little” at all anymore? — Not in the Mood to Share, via email
NOT IN THE MOOD TO SHARE: Not all homeless people are drug addicts, mentally ill or criminals, but you and your mother still need to be careful.
Discuss how you feel with your mother — that you don’t want to share your room — and tell her openly and honestly that it makes you nervous. Hopefully she can listen carefully to your concerns and come up with a solution to keep everyone happy for the short time he’ll be there.
Most houses have a suitable couch in a den or living room. Ask your mother if either he or you could sleep on one of the couches. Another option might be to set up a temporary bed on the floor in one of your sister’s rooms, perhaps on one of those small, inflatable beds or even a sleeping bag that could keep you warm and comfortable for a few nights.
I think it’s great that you care enough about your concerns to write to me. I agree with you about not being forced to share a room, but I also agree that she has the right to house her brother for a few nights as long as she’s done her due diligence. She must closely monitor his actions and behavior while he’s in your home. She must also communicate with you and your sisters very, very closely to be sure there is no unacceptable behavior going on.
Having said that, most people deserve a chance to get back on their feet when they’ve hit a rough patch in life. Hopefully this will help him for a short while and help him gain positive momentum, and hopefully he will respect and appreciate his big sister’s huge favor.
DR. WALLACE: My 19-year-old daughter wants her uncle to walk her down the aisle at her wedding this July. Her father passed away four years ago, so she’s interested in his brother standing in for him. My daughter told me, “Uncle Joe reminds me of Daddy, and besides, I’m not comfortable with Stepdad walking me down the aisle.”
Well, her stepdad has been putting a roof over her head for the past four years and has done everything a “blood father” would do. Do you feel it’s appropriate for my daughter to pass over my new husband and ask her uncle to walk her down the aisle instead? I wouldn’t say we’re shocked, but we are definitely surprised. — Mother of the Bride, via email
MOTHER OF THE BRIDE: I would say, “Go ahead and ask your uncle. I’m sure he would consider it. Your stepfather would definitely like to stand up for you as well, but we respect your decision either way.”
This type of response gets your message across but also accepts her wishes. She is an adult and can make her own decision.
Hopefully, her uncle Joe has been in her life and will accept or decline the honor gracefully.
Many old customs are changing, and families are adjusting to the unorthodox in many ways when it comes to weddings these days. At the very least, I’m sure the whole wedding party is happy to be able to have an in-person ceremony as we reach the latter stages of this challenging pandemic.
