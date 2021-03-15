DR. WALLACE: I have a lot of friends, and I enjoy partying, but I never get too wild. Some of my guy friends like to drink a lot and get drunk. I will admit that sometimes the core group of my friends will end up binge drinking and generally partying to excess. I'll be gentle and just say "excess" rather than listing the gory details, which are entirely predictable given this type of behavior. I don't mind taking a drink or two myself at times, but I definitely prefer not to engage in full-blown binge drinking. So far, everyone in my circle of friends is no worse for wear. However, since these episodes are ongoing, I'm just wondering lately how dangerous it is to binge drink. — Not a Hardcore Drinker, via email
NOT A HARDCORE DRINKER: First of all, binge drinkers usually don't drink alone, so the very dangerous factor of peer pressure comes into play, with potentially fatal results. Young people in a group of close friends tend to egg each other on to drink more and more. This is beyond reckless, dangerous and irresponsible.
Why do some groups of young people do this? This is an immature activity where new drinkers aim to increase their independence and acceptance in front of a group of potential new friends. Binge drinking actually is related to hazing, another terrible and often tragic activity that is similarly ill-advised.
Anytime an individual consumes an unhealthy quantity of alcohol in a short period of time, it can be extremely dangerous to not only the drinker, but also, sadly, to innocent people who later cross the drinker's path. Another sad fact associated with binge drinking is that oftentimes a very drunk person will do even riskier things when encouraged by other drunken friends.
My recommendation to you is to never, ever be present for or participate in a binge drinking episode, no matter how much you drink or do not drink yourself. In fact, if you truly have good friends who you value, you'll advise them to do the very same.
DR. WALLACE: You may find this hard to believe, but I've never been in love in my life, and I have also not yet had a true crush on a boy. I'm nearly 17 years old, and I feel kind of left out of all the social activities that accompany being in a relationship or even just being excited to date someone special. Nothing has stirred up any feelings of romance or even mild attraction for me yet. I know what love is, as I love my parents and my sister, but I haven't loved another person outside my direct family yet.
Is there something wrong with me? — Girl on the Outside Looking In, via email
GIRL ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN: The fact that you haven't so far experienced certain things, like love, is quite normal at your age. You mentioned that you are not quite 17 yet, so by my math that makes you a 16-year-old girl who is very much like millions of other girls your age around the world.
Don't let yourself be discouraged by the fact that you haven't experienced love or infatuation yet. It comes at all different times for all different types of people, and as the saying goes, you'll know it when you feel it. It's best to never try to force feelings or stretch yourself or your integrity in an effort to "chase love" as if it's a pet dog that has escaped a leash during a leisurely walk down the street.
What you can do is be sociable, friendly and smile a lot at your friends and at potential new dates. Trust me, when you least expect it, something interesting will develop for you in your social life.
