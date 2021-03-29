DR. WALLACE: A good friend of mine is turning 18 in two weeks. She is having a big party at her house, and she says everyone in her family has been vaccinated. I was told that at least 15 of our mutual friends are invited.
I was surprised when she told me that the party will be a "blast" because her parents will be out of town for a business meeting in Austin, Texas. I really want to go to the party, but with no parents in attendance, I'm not sure if I will.
Let's say some of the guests who show up have a bad reputation or might be carrying COVID-19. My parents already know about the party and are not happy about the parents not being there; they said I could attend but gave me a long lecture on my expected behavior. I do have the option of showing up, even for a half-hour and a quick look around. Do you think I should be worried? — Apprehensive, via email
APPREHENSIVE: This party should absolutely have a trusted adult in the house the entire time. Ask your friend if it is possible well in advance. If not, it may not be wise to attend this party for a number of reasons.
Think about how many safe and well-organized parties you will have the chance to attend over your lifetime. This one seems to be carrying quite a few risks, so my advice would be to take a pass this time around. If you wish to feel included, see if some of your friends can call you over the phone, FaceTime or Zoom during the party. You might even be doing some of your friends a favor if you can get them to do this.
DR. WALLACE: The guy I've been dating for the last two months is super fun and nice and I already like him very much. We are both 19 and have quite a bit in common.
Everything about him is what I want in a guy. He's handsome, kind, intelligent, romantic and he has a great build plus a friendly smile. But I'm sad to say, he does have one major flaw. He is a "pothead" and has been for over two years, at least that I know of. He admits he uses marijuana "to bake with every day," but that is the only drug he has ever used. Sometimes when I'm with him, he drives after he has smoked pot.
When I tell him it might not be safe to drive "baked," he constantly tells me that he has never had a driving problem after smoking. He actually makes me sit in the back seat behind the passenger side so that at stoplights, he can turn and look at me and talk to me. He says that when he's baked, he does not want anyone in his front passenger seat, just for good luck. So right there, we look weird going down the road with one teen driver and a second teen belted into the back seat diagonally behind him.
I would never date him again if he smoked and then drove with a passenger other than me. He has been in minor accidents with nobody else in his car over the past year, but supposedly, they both had nothing to do with him smoking.
My question is: How long does it take for marijuana users to get a high? I want to know when my boyfriend isn't high and driving. — He Has Only One Flaw, via email
HE HAS ONLY ONE FLAW: You're a very wise young lady to be worried, but in my opinion, you're not quite worried enough.
Your guy has many good assets, but unfortunately, his one serious flaw is a big one. All drivers must have a clear mind so they can make split-second decisions while driving. Most marijuana smokers lose their "high" about four hours after their last puff. Is it possible that you could drive his car when you're with him and not 100% positive your guy is safe?
I'm not telling you to dump this guy because he uses pot. I am telling you to be 100% sure he is free from driving under the influence of any substance at all. Never risk your life because you enjoy the company of a pot user, drug user or anyone who drinks alcohol and then gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle that weighs well over a ton and regularly travels up to 70 mph or more.
