DR. WALLACE: I'm responding to the guy who wrote you and said he was a high school football player and complained that band members at his high school were given school "letters" that looked exactly like the varsity sport letters that are given to varsity athletes.
I almost fell down when I read his letter because his "take" is very stupid. He literally said band members do nothing but "toot a horn" or pound on a drum. The so-called athlete went on to say that "music makers" who would wear the school varsity letter on sweaters to school should be embarrassed because varsity athletes would laugh at them.
I'm a friend of several students who are band members, and they do a lot more than just "toot a horn." They've practiced before school, after school and during summer break before COVID-19 stopped sports. I'm now a college student who was a varsity athlete letter winner in girls basketball back in my high school days, and I am very proud to say my high school boyfriend "tooted a horn" in our award-winning marching band. He absolutely earned his varsity letter and proudly wore that letter on his jacket in high school.
I don't know why most male high school athletes think they should be the only letter winners. I believe that all students who participate in school-sponsored activities and practice before or after school deserve to be a letter winner. — Want My Voice Added to the Conversation, via email
ADDED VOICE: You're a very logical and insightful young lady. I agree with your take 100%, and therefore I have added your voice to this conversation right here in this column.
Since many high school athletes and band members of both genders were denied the opportunity to participate this past season due the pandemic, perhaps the original letter-writer should thank his lucky stars that he was able to earn a varsity sports letter back in his time in high school.
The more times active students can be rewarded for excellence in extracurricular school-sponsored activities, the better. I say this as a former high school and college letter winner myself in athletics, and as a former varsity basketball coach and school principal at various high schools in multiple states.
DR. WALLACE: I have an older brother who is 17 years old, and I have a crush on one of his friends. I think he's really cute and nice, and he always smiles at me whenever he comes over to our house. I get the feeling that he likes me because I catch him glancing and smiling at me when he hangs out with my brother. I will admit that when I hear them in our house, I always am sure to go into the room they are hanging out in so that I can be seen!
I told my brother that I have a crush on his friend and wanted to know if he could get him to ask me out. I was so surprised when my brother said, "You will never go out with him." I just don't understand! I asked my big brother why, and he explained that his friend is what is known as "a player" and that he goes out with a lot of girls, but only on one or two dates, and then he moves on. I get what my brother is saying, but I think if his friend got to know me, he would not want to date any other girls. Because of this, I still want to go out with him, and now I'm wondering if I should ask him out myself? — Smitten Little Sister, via email
SMITTEN LITTLE SISTER: Take your brother's advice! I'm sure you're capable of taking care of yourself, but why cause drama in your house over a guy that your brother obviously knows much better than you do?
In fact, I'd say your brother is being blunt with you because he wants to protect you and your feelings from his wandering friend.
I suggest that you seek out a nice guy who doesn't have a "player" reputation attached to him.
