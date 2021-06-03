DR. WALLACE: During this long and exhausting pandemic, my friends and I have been ordering food online a lot. We go to pick it up ourselves or sometimes get it delivered right to our door.
Since we are not using the restaurant’s table or plates, do we still have to tip? If so, what percentage would be appropriate? — Regular Delivery Customers, via email
REGULAR DELIVERY CUSTOMERS: I do feel it is appropriate to tip when picking up food during these challenging times. Tip what you can afford and what you feel is appropriate. This can range from 5% to 10% or more, depending on the situation and the amount of your bill.
If you have food delivered to your door, try to be a bit more generous. A tip of 15% to 20% can assist those working hard to keep businesses and restaurants open these days.
Note that some delivery services include tips inside of a “delivery charge.” Check their policies at the time you place the order so you can be prepared when your food arrives.
In general, I feel tipping others in all service industries, beyond food service, is a very nice thing to do during these difficult times. If you can afford it, please be generous with those doing their best to keep our economy going.
DR. WALLACE: When my parents are not home, my older brother watches me. I am 11, and my brother just turned 16. I have a lot of energy, and staying inside does not help me calm down much at all.
So, when my bro asked me to stop jumping on him and being rowdy in general the other night, I didn’t listen to him and didn’t stop horsing around. I guess he asked me many times to stop. He got frustrated and then finally grabbed me and spanked me a few times until I was crying for him to stop.
My bro made me promise that I would stop and listen to him from now on. Should I tell my parents that he spanked me or just keep it between us? I’m not sure whether he will do it again or not. — Little Spanked Bro
LITTLE SPANKED BRO: Yes, you should and must tell your parents! I don’t think your brother should be spanking you; it is never appropriate for physical discipline to occur between children. There should immediately be a family discussion about what type of punishment your brother is allowed to give you when your parents are not home. A timeout or removal of television privileges would definitely be better than a child-to-child spanking. Physical actions are never the answer. This must stop right away.
