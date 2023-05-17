DR. WALLACE: I have a steady girlfriend and I like her a lot, but lately, when I pick her up for a date, her eyes seem glossed over and look abnormal. We’ve only been dating about three months; I’ve noticed this situation for the past three weeks. The first few months we dated, she did seem to have some mood swings, but I did not notice her glazed eyes anywhere near the degree that I notice them now.
When I asked her about it, she said that she has to take some “pain medication” but that she’s not addicted or anything like that. I asked her if she had a doctor’s prescription for her medication, and she said that she did at first but that now she gets her medication from her older cousin.
Should I be worried about her? Is there anything I can do to help her if she’s sourcing her “meds” from the black market? Or maybe her cousin is “doctor shopping” and getting a lot of extra prescriptions somewhere? I can tell that something is not right with her right now. — Her Concerned Boyfriend, via email
HER CONCERNED BOYFRIEND: Based upon your letter and your observations, it does appear that she is indeed using some substance that may be causing the physical and behavioral abnormalities you’ve noticed.
Do your best to intervene and warn her of the dangers of ingesting any substance, especially pills, that come from an unknown source.
These days the dangers of permanent damage and even death are very real when fentanyl is involved. We don’t know if this applies to her current situation, but we can’t rule it out either.
Since you obviously care for her deeply, it’s best to contact a close relative or two of hers, including her parents, and let them know what you’ve observed. Mention the older cousin and see if her family members can get to the bottom of what is going on with her. Taking immediate action is the best next step for you here. Her safety and well-being are paramount and seeking to help her demonstrates love and concern for her.
DR. WALLACE: I have a friend at school that is about to run away from home at any moment. This friend is being abused in multiple ways by a devious, terrible stepparent who should be locked up immediately. This is a great friend of mine, and I don’t want to see my friend come to any harm.
What has me really worried is that I know this friend is not going to stay at home much longer and will end up on the streets soon. Is there anything I can do to help? — Really, Really Worried, via email
REALLY, REALLY WORRIED: Yes, there certainly is. Have your friend immediately call the National Runaway Safeline at (800) 786-2929. This telephone number correlates with 1-800-RUNAWAY, so it will be easy to remember.
Have your friend call this number at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week as the counselors there will provide details on local shelters and local social agencies. These agencies can provide invaluable assistance to young people who desperately need them in a time of crisis.