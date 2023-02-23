DR. WALLACE: I have a friend who loves acupuncture and swears by it! She tells me that it has made a huge difference in her life.
However, I have other friends and parents who are more than skeptical of acupuncture, so I’m not sure I want to try it. I do have some aches and pains that could use a good treatment or remedy. What’s your take on this topic? — Considering Acupuncture, via email
CONSIDERING ACUPUNCTURE: I have not tried it myself, but like you I do know others who have. Of that group, I’d estimate that about 60% felt they gained some benefits while the remaining 40% felt they did not notice any difference after a few treatments.
If you would like to try acupuncture, I recommend that you seek out a practitioner who is certified by the National Certification for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Their website can be found at www.nccaom.org and there are links that will direct you to resources in your local geographic area. Many people benefit from this ancient art so I say that you will only know how you feel once you try it. And if you elect to try it, you’ll soon be able to locate an accredited practitioner to begin your journey and experiences in this realm of healing.
DR. WALLACE: I work out a lot and I eat well, but after two months I’ve found that I’ve only lost a few pounds. My workouts involve walking and light stretching so far as many friends told me to ease into exercise and not overdo it early on.
But now I feel that I need to make some changes to get better benefits. Do you have any ideas on how to go about this? — No Results Thus Far, via email
NO RESULTS THUS FAR: I suggest you speak to a personal trainer to get a few tips. Survey your family and friends to see if any one of them can ask your question to their trainer on your behalf.
Beyond that, I can mention that I’ve heard that working out harder, not longer, can at times yield positive results for some people. In your case this might mean speeding up your pace or start walking up hills during walks. Build this up gradually of course and do not strain yourself early on.
Another idea for you might be to try cross-training by mixing your walks with swimming and/or cycling. You can use a bicycle outdoors or try indoor spinning on your own or as part of a group or class that works out together.
You may also benefit from the use of free weights. Start very light and slow and gradually build this up. As to the actual exercises, consult a trainer and your medical professional. Your letter did not state your age, but it’s always best to consult with professionals before you start extending your workouts into new areas. Done properly and regularly, you’ll greatly increase your chances of attaining the results you desire.