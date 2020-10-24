TEENS: The holidays will be upon us soon, and many families will likely do more of their traveling via automobile than airplane this year due to COVID-19. Therefore, it’s more important than ever to warn teens of the dangers of drowsy driving.
According to many excellent reports I’ve read from the Automobile Association of America, or AAA, over the years, young drivers are the most likely demographic to drive while drowsy. AAA research shows that fatigue impairs safe driving by causing drivers to behave in ways similar to drivers who are intoxicated. Young drivers are twice as likely to be drowsy at the time of a crash than other drivers ages 40 to 59.
The most in-depth drowsy driving research ever conducted in the U.S. using footage of everyday drivers found that the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates indicate, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
The difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash makes drowsy driving one of the most underreported traffic safety issues. The new research provides an analysis of in-vehicle dash camera video from more than 700 crashes, confirming that the danger of drowsy driving soars above official estimates.
“Drowsy driving is a bigger traffic safety issue than federal estimates show,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director for the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Drivers who don’t get enough sleep are putting everyone on the road at risk. By conducting an in-depth analysis using video of everyday drivers, we can now better assess if a driver was fatigued in the moments leading up to a crash.”
In the study, researchers examined video of drivers’ faces in the three minutes leading up to a crash. Using a scientific measure linking the percentage of time a person’s eyes are closed to their level of drowsiness, the researchers determined that 9.5% of all crashes and 10.8% of crashes resulting in serious damage involved drowsiness. Federal estimates indicate drowsiness is a factor in only 1% to 2% of crashes.
“As many Americans struggle to balance their busy schedules, missing a few hours of sleep each day can often seem harmless,” said Jake Nelson, director of Traffic Safety Advocacy and Research for AAA. “But missing just two to three hours of sleep can more than quadruple your risk for a crash, which is the equivalent of driving drunk.”
Knowing the warning signs of drowsiness can help drivers avoid dozing off behind the wheel. The most common symptoms include:
• Having trouble keeping your eyes open.
• Drifting from your lane.
• Not remembering the last few miles driven.
Drivers, however, should not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness. “Don’t be fooled, the only antidote for drowsiness is sleep,” said William Van Tassel, manager of Driver Training for AAA. “Short-term tactics like drinking coffee, singing, rolling down the window will not work. Your body’s need for sleep will eventually override your brain’s attempts to stay awake.”
AAA recommends that drivers:
• Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake.
• Avoid heavy foods.
• Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.
For longer trips, drivers should:
• Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles.
• Travel with an alert passenger, and take turns driving.
• Do not underestimate the power of a quick nap. Pulling into a rest stop and taking a quick catnap — at least 20 minutes and no more than 30 minutes — can help to keep you alert on the road.
To help drivers determine if their medications may cause drowsiness, AAA and the AAA Foundation developed RoadwiseRx.com, a free and confidential online tool that generates personalized feedback about how the interactions between prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines and herbal supplements can affect safety behind the wheel. Please use this tool if you have any doubt at all!
Teens, please take this drowsy-driving message very seriously. Driving while drowsy can be a fatal mistake, as it truly is as dangerous as impaired or drunk driving.
