DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend and I are both 19 years old and we will both turn 20 this summer. He’s a great guy and we’ve been together over a year and a half already. Time has flown by quickly during our relationship because it has been so smooth, easy and natural.
The time has literally flown by since we first met! We are already making plans for our future together, but there is one thing that concerns me more than a little bit. It’s that my boyfriend has one leg that is quite a bit shorter than the other one. I stand 5’7” and he’s about 5’11” but his left leg is about two inches shorter than his right one.
He always worries about this, and he must wear special shoes to be balanced and able to walk smoothly. He often tells me that I deserve someone who does not have this type of physical fault, and I know this problem bothers him deep down. I don’t usually say much at all about it, since I don’t consider this to be a big deal at all.
How can I get him to relax and not worry about his shorter leg? — I See a Future With Him, via email
I SEE A FUTURE WITH HIM: Tell him exactly that, meaning that you’re already considering that the two of you belong together for the long run.
Also tell him that every single human being on our planet is imperfect in several ways, including the two of you. Point out to him a few of your own flaws and tell him how much you appreciate how he ignores them and focuses on you as an overall person. Then tell him you feel exactly the same about him.
Your interactions with him will provide him the greatest reassurance possible. Tell him all the things you truly love about him as a human being and as a partner to you.
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend drinks a beer or two whenever we go out, and now that he’s 21, I’ve noticed that he has a drink at every meal. He recently started drinking a couple of glasses of wine on some occasions, depending on the venue we’re in at the time. I’ve been dating him for nearly two years, so I do know he snuck a few drinks here and there when he was 19 and 20. But now he does not have to sneak, so he goes for it every time and does nothing to hide his enthusiasm for drinking. Many times, he stops at two drinks, but now I have seen a handful of times where he’s had three drinks at a meal while we are out together.
I’ve brought this up in conversation to him a few times and he simply told me that he is enjoying the new sensation of being able to order alcohol legally. He kind of gave me the impression that this would be a phase that he would grow out of. But now seven months have passed and if anything, he’s drinking more and more frequently since he drinks now at home with every lunch and dinner.
He will stop at two drinks when he’s out with me, but some nights when he goes out with his friends and comes home, I can tell he has had a lot more than two drinks.
I don’t drink since I’m only 20 right now and I’m the type of person who follows rules.
Do you think that he should be done with his “newness” phase by now? — I’m Starting to Grow Concerned, via email
I’M STARTING TO GROW CONCERNED: I feel you have every right to be concerned. Drinking alcohol occasionally or on special occasions is one thing, but regularly having two alcoholic drinks at every single afternoon and evening meal is excessive.
Couple this with the fact that he has arrived home obviously inebriated and this all adds up to somebody who is on the precipice of a drinking problem or has already crossed that line.
I recommend that you have an open and honest conversation with him about his alcohol dependency and how it affects you and your life. If he truly values the relationship, he will talk openly and honestly with you about this topic and perhaps even consider making changes for the good of your relationship.
On the other hand, he may want to defend his decision to drink as often as he wishes. If this turns out to be the case, you then have a decision to make yourself in terms of wishing to remain in a relationship that will be centered around alcohol.