GOSHEN — Dr. Amanda Meersman is accepting new patients at Goshen Physicians Parkway at 17. She is a family practitioner, according to information from Goshen Health.
"We welcome Dr. Meersman to our newest Goshen Physicians location in Parkway Plaza on County Road 17," said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. "She shares our values of trust and respect for all patients and helping them take an active role in their health and wellbeing."
Dr. Meersman is board certified in family medicine. She received a Doctor of Medicine from Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. For her undergraduate studies, Dr. Meersman attended Indiana University South Bend where she earned a Bachelor of Science in General Studies.
