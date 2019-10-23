SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Iron Pride Robotics Team hosted its third annual Girl Powered event Indiana Gets Girl Powered III Saturday at Wawasee High School as a part of the global Girl Powered Initiative started by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation.
Eleven mentors volunteered to empower the next generation of women to join STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, according to a news release from Wawasee High School.
More than 60 girls between ages 10 and 18 signed up from as far as Crown Point and mentors came from as far as Kent, Ohio.
The afternoon started off with an icebreaker activity, which grouped girls with mentors and challenged them to build the tallest structure possible from a limited amount of index cards and tape that would support a beach ball. The winning structure measured 30-inches-tall. Networking commenced with discussion sessions in small groups where girls could visit the mentors and converse with them regarding their field of expertise.
During a panel discussion, the mentors offered the girls in attendance stories of finding their voices in industries in which they are largely underrepresented, and how to persevere in order to achieve their goals. The mentors themselves mentioned how inspired they were by the girls and each other, the news release stated.
Following the panel was a dinner social with pizza, soup, salad and cupcakes made by Wawasee High School Culinary Arts teacher Dan Bauer, as well as a chocolate fountain.
The mentors included professor Rebecca Whelan and Dr. Becca Love, both of University of Notre Dame; Rachel Haselby from Purdue University; Dessiree Hurst of Hanson Aggregates; Jamila McKenzie from Case Western Reserve University; Regina Neugebauer from University of Akron, Ohio; Rebecca Chaney, Kori Rivard and Monica Choudhury, all from DePuy Synthes; Andrea Miller from the Warsaw Area Career Center; and Rebecca Thomas from Land O’ Lakes.
Indiana Gets Girl Powered III was organized by Wawasee educators and robotics coaches Jed Wandland and Julie Hays. The event was sponsored by the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Linda Chastain of State Farm.
