GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Works retroactively approved a Big Dipper 35 grease trap for El Imperial Restaurant and Bar, 113 S. Main St., Goshen.
Environmental Compliance Administrator Mickey Reese explained that he thought they’d approved the variance grease trap when the restaurant initially installed their interceptor, but no record of it could be found and restaurant owner Erick Ponce confirmed with him that he’d never completed one and didn’t know he’d needed to at the time. The variance is necessary because there is no ability on the property to install a 1,000-gallon interceptor and thus requires a grease trap instead.
The restaurant does not have an opening date but Ponce said in his letters to the city that the restaurant will focus on providing a 21 and over space for patrons Thursdays through Sundays, and include a variety of Mexican food dishes accompanied with special alcoholic beverages.
• The board opened sealed bids for a new wheel loader for the Goshen Street Department. West Side Tractor Sales bid $174,608.28; Hardings, Inc. bid $170,303; Weaver Ag & Lawn Equipment, LLC, bid $134,942.67. Bids also included a possible trade-in allowance for a 2001 New Holland Wheel Loader.
• Goshen Police Department and Goshen Fire Department gained several new members and saw several others promoted during the Monday afternoon meeting. The board approved the promotion of Captain Ryan Adams to Division Chief of Patrol, Patrol Sergeant Aaron Johnson to Patrol Lieutenant, and the hiring of Diego Murillo as a probationary patrol officer. For the first department, the board approved, the promotions of John Kauffman and Matthew Pilling both to Private First Class.
• Goshen High School will host the first invitational of the ISSMA Marching Band season for the region Sept. 9. With the invitational comes the closure of East Purl Street from Ninth Street to the high school campus, and Tenth Street and Madison to Reynolds to U.S. 33 from 10 a.m. to midnight Sept. 9. There will be barricades and additional police presence.
• The board accepted an easement for utility purposes from Villas Venecia 420, LLC, 420 Johnston St., Goshen.
• Four Americorps have been approved for the city of Goshen through the Michiana Council of Governments. The city will pay $44,000 to MACOG for the services — $11,000 per Americorps member for the 2023-2024 service year.
• Indiana Avenue will undergo full-depth replacement and reclamation in the coming weeks. Niblock Excavating will be performing work from Wilden Avenue to the city limits from Aug. 21 through Aug. 30, and from Wilden Avenue south to the railroad tracks Sept. 11 through Sept. 15.
• The next meeting of the Goshen Board of Works will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 11. There will not be a meeting on Aug. 21 or Sept. 4.