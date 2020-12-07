GOSHEN — Downtown Goshen Inc. finds itself in a tough position heading into the end of 2020, as the organization is reaching out to members to help replenish funds for holding large events again, potentially next year.
Gina Leichty, co-owner of Eyedart Creative Studios, which manages DGI events, put out a call for financial support last week through a “Giving Tuesday” post. The message states the nonprofit organization lost more than half of its funding for events amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
“We have reached the end of our reserves,” Leichty said. “We’ve been able to make it through the year, but as we look at starting up events again, there’s a lot of expenses to do that.”
Big events like First Fridays — themed celebrations held on the first Friday of each month — have been on hold since March when cases of the coronavirus began appearing. Even now, amid a local surge of cases, the annual Fire and Ice Festival that was set for New Year’s Eve has been pushed back to Feb. 27.
“We want people to be safe and to have fun, and gather. We did not want to increase people’s sense of concern. So we’re moving it back,” Leichty said.
When the First Fridays dates were canceled, DGI pivoted and held alternative events that kept the same goal of promoting downtown while also promoting social distancing. Events included the “Love, Goshen” campaign in June, the online “Fall Fashion Show” in August, Self-Care September, and the current retail scavenger hunt running through Dec. 18 as part of “Love Goshen Holidays.”
But without the large events, DGI lost the income it usually receives through sponsorships, a key source of revenue for the organization, along with individual donations and membership fees, according to Leichty.
MAYBE NEXT SUMMER
If the COVID situation becomes safe enough, she hopes the opportunity will arise to begin hosting events again next summer. Since DGI has planned and coordinated most of its events six months to a year in advance, Leichty is starting to look ahead now.
“Our plan would be to continue planning and preparing for the eventuality of resuming community events, but in the meantime we’re trying to find other alternatives to events,” she said.
So the call went out Tuesday, asking for support in preparation for resuming events. Leichty knows times are tough for local small businesses and things still remain way up in the air, so she said they’ve been invited to contribute as they can.
Myron Bontrager, owner of The Electric Brew, supports events like First Fridays, saying they’ve helped build unity and collaboration among downtown business owners. To bring events back again, potentially sometime next year, he said he would prefer to bank money in preparation rather than start raising funds from scratch.
“It would be nice if we could have some reserves in place so we could pull off a couple events early on,” Bontrager said. “I would support that kind of approach. It would be nice to hit things running as we can.”
But Bontrager, who’s a DGI board member, is aware of the challenge involved in trying to raise money amid current uncertainties.
“How do you raise the funds when people are short of funds? And how do you do an event that’s good for business if you don’t have money to do the event,” he asked.
Nick Kieffer, president and CEO of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, also believes the business community will support the return of events like First Fridays when the time comes.
“I think there are businesses that are more than willing and very philanthropic in that sense,” said Kieffer, who’s also a DGI board member.
But it might take a bit to get the fundraising ball rolling, as he said support may start building more when the COVID situation and the community are more stabilized and ready for events to return.
